Circa Resort and Barry's Prime Feed The Biggest WWE Stars in Las Vegas It is safe to say that Circa Mania was a total knockout, and wrestling fan or not, there is always something, and someone, to see at Circa Las Vegas Resort & Casino! By Distractify Staff Published April 23 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Circa

As WrestleMania 41 quickly took over Las Vegas, fans from all over flooded Downtown Las Vegas for a knockout week of action-packed fun. Everywhere you turned, there was support for wrestlers spanning generations, and fans young and old could not help but get fired up as the Championship drew closer. You know we were right there with a front-row ticket to all of the excitement!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Circa

No high-profile event is complete without taking a trip to Circa Las Vegas Resort & Casino, as you just never know who you will see walking around the casino floor. While stopping in for a bite to eat, we caught WWE Superstar Becky Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins, entering the private dining room at Barry’s Downtown Prime. Wonder what they ordered! Just as we turned the corner, we caught a glimpse of Bianca Belair, and her husband, current Tag Team Champion Montez Ford, sitting at the Chef’s Table.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Circa

We heard they got a tour of the wine room after dessert, and we are definitely adding that to the list for next time! As if that wasn’t enough, we saw the WWE women’s intercontinental champion Lyra Valkyria and Bayley receive their very own kitchen tour by none other than Chef Barry himself. It is rumored that he claimed them both "Champions of the Kitchen," which we happily would not argue with.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Circa

After just one night, we almost felt like we had to camp out just to see what other stars there were to be seen, and as Circa Mania drew closer at Stadium Swim, we were right to do so! The night before his match, Randy Orton and Kurt Angle, along with their wives Kim and Giovanna, fueled up at Barry’s Downtown Prime followed by a VIP tour of Circa given by Executive Richard Wilk.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Circa

Ric Flair stopped by and surprised them with a photo op! Talk about a WOOO! moment. We have to agree with Maxxine Dupri that the Honey Toast dessert at 8East is a must-try, as we also got a chance to meet up with her, and her fiancé Anthony Luke, and Shiloh. We also caught Braun Strowman chatting it up with Circa CEO/Owner, Derek Stevens, over drinks at Vegas Vickie’s. Talk about a nightcap to remember!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Circa