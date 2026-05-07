Clelia De Laurentiis Is Building an Acting Career on Precision, Nerve, and Earned Range By Reese Watson Published May 7 2026, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Kevin Caulfield

Some actors talk about finding their way into the craft. For Clelia De Laurentiis, it sounds more like the craft was already there, waiting for her to catch up to it.

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She describes acting as something that existed in her long before it became a formal pursuit. As a child, she was constantly inventing stories, creating characters, and turning ordinary moments into something more vivid. It was not a structured ambition at first. It was instinct. That matters now because her work still seems rooted in that early impulse to observe, transform, and make emotional life visible.

“Acting was never something I picked up because it looked exciting,” she says. “It was already part of how I moved through the world. Later, I just chose to take it seriously enough to build a life around it.”

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That decision eventually carried her far from home. At 18, De Laurentiis left her home in France and moved to Los Angeles, throwing herself into a new language, a new culture, and a completely different professional landscape. For many people, that would have been challenge enough. She treated it as the beginning of the work.

Before she could pursue acting at the level she wanted, she knew she had to master English with real command. She committed to an intensive program, then kept pushing. At Santa Monica College, she began studying theatre in earnest, confronting scripts in a language that was not originally hers. That process demanded far more than memorization. It required translation, analysis, and a kind of obsessive care with each line until the words stopped feeling borrowed and started feeling lived in.

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“I had to earn my ease,” she says. “Nothing about that stage of my life let me stay casual. I had to be exact. I had to understand every beat, every word, every shift in meaning.”

That intensity became part of her foundation. It also led her to the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, where she was accepted into the Associate of Occupational Studies degree program. Over two years of full-time training, she studied Method Acting, voice and movement, history, production, film fighting, and professional development.

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Source: Kevin Caulfield

During her final year, she received a scholarship recognizing her discipline, commitment, and artistic growth. Around the same period, agents and managers began reaching out, a sign that the professional world was beginning to respond to what she had been building.

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“I take training seriously because it changes what you can access,” she says. “It gives you a stronger instrument. It gives you more truth to work with.”

That investment is already showing up in her credits. In November 2024, De Laurentiis won Best Actor at the 3x5 Film Festival, against other actors in both LA and New York, among other awards, for her lead role in Chop Chop. The film also took Best Screenplay and Best of the Festival, giving the project a strong showing across categories. It was later selected for the Dark Matter Film Festival in 2025 and the Jagran Film Festival. She also held the lead role in Italian Goodbye, which has been selected for the Los Angeles film festival, with details still to be confirmed.

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De Laurentiis is not looking for parts that only require easy charm or generic visibility. She is drawn to roles that ask for emotional depth, physical commitment, and total concentration.

“I love work that asks something of me,” she says. “I am interested in characters who have weight, pressure, contradiction, and stakes. That is where acting gets alive for me.”

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That physical commitment is one of the clearest threads in how she describes herself. She is athletic, physically engaged, and comfortable in demanding environments, including roles that require intensity and action.

She can also shift across mediums. In addition to on-camera work, she has done voice-over work in French-language commercials and on-camera modeling, which speaks to a level of flexibility that many actors are still trying to develop.

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For De Laurentiis, that versatility is not a branding exercise. It is part of being useful, adaptable, and fully prepared.

“I want to be the kind of actor who can step into different worlds and still stay truthful,” she says. “The medium can change. The circumstances can change. The standard cannot.”

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Building a life in another country meant living at a distance from family and familiarity. That kind of separation can sharpen independence, but it can also be isolating. De Laurentiis does not deny that cost. She simply places it inside a larger sense of purpose.

“When the process gets hard, I come back to why I am doing it,” she says. “That has helped me stay steady. It keeps everything in perspective.”

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That sense of direction shapes her choices in a way that feels unusually firm. One of the clearest lessons she has learned is the value of self-respect. She does not want to audition for material that feels false, careless, or misaligned with her instincts. She says she can tell immediately when a script feels generated rather than genuinely written, and in those cases, she chooses not to move forward.

“I think actors have to protect their instincts,” she says. “Not every opportunity is the right one. Sometimes saying no is part of building the right career.”

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Her next chapter is already taking shape. De Laurentiis has been cast in the feature film The Favorite: Dad’s Fights for Faith, set to shoot in Florida in April 2026. She will appear with Antonio Sabato Jr. in a major supporting role as Annie, a nurse, in a film inspired by the true story of the Bernard family and centered on faith, forgiveness, and healing after tragedy.