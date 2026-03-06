Cole Lee Is Building a New Kind of Creative Studio for the AI Age Her work connects design, storytelling, and emerging tech without turning it into hype. By Reese Watson Published March 5 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Hyphen

Cole Lee calls herself an art kid first. Long before she had brand partners or a studio name, she was drawing, then designing digitally, then learning animation. That throughline matters because it explains why she talks about technology as a creative material, not a status symbol. “I’ve been an art kid my whole life,” Lee said. “First traditional art, then digital, then animation.”

Lee is a Stanford University graduate with degrees in computer science, and she came to coding the way many artists come to a new medium: with curiosity and a sense of possibility. At Stanford, she took her first computer science class and felt something click. “I realized code was limitless,” she said, “a medium where experience, design, and technology collide.”

Source: Andreessen Horowitz AI Art Gallery in Studio 525, Manhattan

She started building at hackathons. She also started making videos, first for the MIT and Stanford hackathon communities, then for herself. That shift was the turning point. A friend gave her a simple nudge that landed like a dare. “If you make videos for yourself, you can become a creator,” Lee recalled. “So I did.”

A year later, she had a cross-platform audience of more than 300,000 across Instagram, Substack, YouTube, and X. Her content does not treat AI like a trick. She shares workflows, visual essays, and reflections on creativity, with a focus on what tools do to taste, identity, and attention. “What sets my work apart is that I don’t just use technology,” she said. “I translate it into something everyone can understand and resonate with.”That translation work became her calling card. It also became a business.

Source: Andreessen Horowitz AI Art Gallery in Studio 525, Manhattan

Lee founded Hyphen Company, a creative studio that sits at the intersection of AI, design, and storytelling. The name signals what she is trying to do, connect disciplines that usually live in separate rooms. She has partnered with major AI and tech companies including Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Adobe, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, and Meta.

The list is impressive, but Lee is careful about what it should mean. She does not want to be framed as a trend chaser. She is explicit about that. She focuses on culture, intention, and creative systems.

Her work shows that emphasis in concrete ways. One example is the playful hardware project she points to when people ask what she actually makes: a Tamagotchi flash drive. It is a small object with a big idea behind it, technology that invites a story instead of demanding attention. “I focus on how tools shape taste, identity, and attention,” she said, “helping people not only understand what’s new, but feel why it matters.”

Source: Stanford XR Hackathon

She sees a gap widening between powerful tools and meaningful storytelling. That gap, she says, is where culture starts to wobble. “As AI tools became more accessible, I noticed a cultural shift toward speed, polish, and volume, and a loss of intention,” Lee said. “I want to create because my work is driven by the belief that technology should amplify care, not replace it.” That belief sits under her main message: “Technology doesn’t replace creativity. It reveals what we care about.”

Lee is also blunt about the career context that pushed her to build in public. “I think traditional career paths are dead, and personal brand is everything,” she said. “When you put your authenticity out and follow it with your heart, the right opportunities come to you. This is the new path forward in a world where AI automates every job.”

That statement will read as provocative to some people. Lee knows it. She has lived through the skepticism that comes with straddling two identities at once. One of her biggest challenges was “navigating skepticism around being both technical and creative,” along with leaving a stable tech career for a path that did not come with a clear ladder.

She also has a particular challenge that shows up in creative communities right now: the tension around AI itself. She described "dealing with anti AI hate in the creative sphere,” and she is intentional about how she talks to creatives who feel threatened or exhausted by the conversation.

Her response has been consistency and transparency, not loud debate. “I overcame these by consistently publishing, building in public, and letting the work speak for itself,” she said. “Creating in public has taught me how to tell stories that resonate, and that’s been invaluable.”

When Lee talks about being a thought leader, she frames it as responsibility, not ego. She says she operates at the intersection of AI, creativity, and culture, translating complex tools into accessible narratives. The problem she wants to solve is not simply how to use AI. It is how to use it without losing originality. “Helping creators and brands understand how to use AI without losing originality,” she said, and “making emerging technology culturally legible and educational, not intimidating.”

Her advice to other creators sounds like it came from a place of hard-earned self-control. “Intention compounds faster than virality,” she said. She also warns against confusing algorithms for instincts. “Protect the joy,” Lee said. “Once creativity feels like commodification, it can lose the spark that made it worth doing in the first place. Always trust your creative instincts over algorithmic insights.”

Then she returns to the point that has guided her own arc. “Don’t wait for permission to define your own category,” Lee said. “Build the thing you wish existed, and invite others into the process.”

She is building toward something bigger than personal brand. She wants a long-term creative media company that shapes how society understands technology.

That ambition fits her view of where the real bottleneck is now. She argues that machines can produce at scale, but meaning still takes work. In her words, “In a world where machines can build without limits, the real bottleneck isn’t production anymore, it’s distribution and storytelling.”

If Lee has a signature move, it is bringing the conversation back to intention. Not the polished kind that gets used as a marketing word, but the everyday kind that shows up in choices: what you make, why you make it, and who you are trying to reach when you hit publish.