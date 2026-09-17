Colossal Is Building a Genetic Noah’s Ark for the World’s 100 Most Endangered Species By Reese Watson Published Sept. 17 2026, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, de-extinction company Colossal unveiled the first node in a global BioVault network designed to preserve life’s genetic code—its most audacious mission yet.

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The trouble with extinction is that it doesn't wait. Scientists estimate that nearly half of all species on Earth could be gone by 2050, a loss so fast most of it will happen before anyone names the animals disappearing. So in February, on a global stage in Dubai, Colossal Biosciences decided to race it. At the World Governments Summit, the company famous for reviving the woolly mammoth, unveiled the world's first Colossal BioVault.

A permanent, high-tech facility that will launch inside Dubai's Museum of the Future in 2027, the biovault is built to hold the genetic material of more than 10,000 species. It is the first node in a planned global network, and will be open for the public view.

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The scale is deliberately staggering. The biovault is designed to store more than a million samples: living cell lines, frozen tissue, and raw genetic code. Managed by robotics it will have AI-controlled monitoring and preserve samples at cryogenic levels of cold. Like any good emergency room, it begins with triage: the first hundred patients are the hundred most critically endangered species on the planet not already banked somewhere safer. Backed by a nine-figure commitment from the UAE, it a working intensive-care unit for life itself, with a waiting room that stretches to the horizon.

Yet, some argue that banking a species is not the same as saving it. A frozen cell line is a possibility held in reserve. A chance, not a promise, and turning that chance back into a living, breeding animal is a problem no one has fully solved. The honest question looming over the whole audacious project is whether one emergency room, even a networked one, can ever admit patients faster than the world sends them in.

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CEO and co-founder of Colossal Ben Lamm's answer is to take action and build. It's easy to forget, amid the mammoth headlines, that Colossal runs more species-preservation projects than de-extinction ones. The resurrection work is the marquee, but the quieter mission is keeping the living from joining the dead. Global biobanking today is underfunded, scattered across mismatched labs, and invisible to the public that funds it.

A single, well-capitalized, deliberately visible network aimed at that gap is a much needed new idea, and putting it behind glass at the Museum of the Future turns every visitor into an organic ambassador. A citizen scientist enlisted in a fight most people don't know is happening.