Comedian Eric McDowell Brings Intense Discipline to Telling Small Jokes "I would love it if people could take comfort in my humor in this hostile world." By Reese Watson Updated Jan. 12 2026, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Eric McDowell

Comedy online is often dominated by content creators filming short clips in their bedrooms. As those videos dominate feeds, situation-based sketch comedy has become rare. Why? In general, it requires significant time, coordination, and effort. However, that’s the path Eric McDowell has chosen. The comedian has committed himself to bringing old-school discipline to a digital space. Rather than chasing trends, he treats content creation as a training ground for a career in live performance and traditional media.

Article continues below advertisement

A Digital Space That Favors Speed

The current comedy economy pushes creators to produce quickly and often, usually alone. Meanwhile, multi-person sketches require planning, writing, rehearsal, and editing. By nature, this format is inefficient by social media standards. As a result, thoughtful sketch comedy has nearly disappeared from platforms that prioritize volume.

While studying film after moving to the United States in 2020, McDowell noticed a gap between what he was being taught and what he saw succeed online. “I found my teachers’ teaching techniques for traditional media that went extinct five years ago,” he says. On the other hand, the most lucrative viral content lacked authenticity. Rather than picking a side, he decided to combine them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Eric McDowell

A Sketch Comedy Revival on Social Media

Eric McDowell’s work revives situation-based sketch comedy in a format that can be produced quickly without losing structure. His sketches echo the sensibility of ensemble-driven comedy while remaining lean enough for digital audiences. It is a rare balance, and one that has helped his work stand out across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Article continues below advertisement

His measurable reach reflects that focus. A single video has earned more than 25 million views across platforms. He posts sketches weekly and has built an audience of more than 20,000 subscribers on YouTube and 35,000 followers on TikTok. He has accomplished this milestone through consistent, writing-first sketches that don’t rely on gimmicks.

Live Performance as a Non-Negotiable

While many creators build audiences without ever stepping on stage, McDowell treats live performance as essential. “I say earnestly that there are very few people my age who have spent as much time on stage as I have,” he says. The comedian has performed stand-up at the Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store, and The Laugh Factory. Additionally, he was selected to perform at the 2024 Bergamot Comedy Festival for a sold-out crowd that included industry scouts.

Article continues below advertisement

He also auditioned for and was selected to join The Crow's Door Girlz. This highly selective group performs monthly. Earlier, while serving as president of the stand-up club at USC from 2021 to 2023, he produced monthly comedy shows featuring talent from HBO and Netflix. For McDowell, stage time is how material is tested, refined, and earned.

The Influence of a Funny Father

“I wanted to get into comedy because my father was always very funny,” McDowell says. His dad was once described in a newspaper as “the funniest man in Canada.” That story has stayed with him since he was four years old. Because of that experience, he developed a deep appreciation for the value of comedy.

Article continues below advertisement

McDowell’s work ethic reflects that belief. Publishing short videos requires editing, scheduling rehearsals, coordinating performers, and performing at open mics. In many cases, the jokes last only seconds on screen. “It takes a particular grit to pound away at something so seemingly small,” he says.

Small Jokes Fuel Big Dreams