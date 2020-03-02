We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: fox news

Man Released From Coronavirus Quarantine Can't Stop Coughing During Interview, Goes Viral

By

Coronavirus spread to several cities across the United States over the weekend. The virus also killed two Americans in Washington, prompting a nursing home where one of the deceased lived to be put under close watch as five other residents and a staff member also tested positive. Unfortunately, three of those residents, all of whom have underlying health conditions, are in “critical condition.”  

Frank Wucinski knows about coronavirus all too well. His father-in-law unfortunately passed away from the disease in China. After being evacuated back to California, Wucinski and his daughter were placed in isolation because of their contact with his father-in-law. His wife, who is not an American citizen, remains in China