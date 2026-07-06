Country Singer Nate Smith Reveals How He Lost Over 70 Pounds to ‘Keep the Energy on Stage’ Nate Smith said he wants to get under 200 pounds, more than a year after a 2024 medical scare. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated July 6 2026, 6:55 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Country singer Nate Smith, 40, has opened up about his weight loss journey at Sports Illustrated and Tight End University’s Tight Ends & Friends Concert at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

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Speaking to People in June, the musician, known for his hit Whiskey on You, said he has lost more than 70 pounds since beginning his health journey.

He added that he wants to get under 200 pounds, more than a year after a 2024 medical scare prompted him to change his lifestyle.

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“Keeping The Energy On Stage”

Smith has said his primary motivation to return to his previous weight of 185 lbs is his ability to perform at his best. “I think I want to get under 200 pounds,” he said. “So, I was like 275 pounds, somewhere in that world. But I want to get down to like 185 pounds again."

“Keeping the energy on stage and making sure I do that, because I think that takes care of the fans,” he said, adding, “I just feel better. It's nice to be able to wear clothes that I like."

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Source: MEGA

Further gesturing to his red carpet outfit, Smith told People, “I just feel better. It’s nice to be able to wear clothes that I like. This is a large. I've been XXL for the last five or six years, so I'm feeling really good."

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He also described his physical health transformation, saying he feels more agile and healthy. “I don't sweat anymore, which is amazing. I used to be totally out of breath tying my shoes. I can jump around a lot more,” he explained.

Smith was hospitalized in late 2024 due to an upper respiratory infection. The experience pushed him to re-evaluate his diet choices and embark on a fitness journey.

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“I didn’t like the way I looked. I didn't like the way I felt. I didn't like how I was out of breath all the time and how I'd get dizzy just tying my shoes. I felt like I was slowly killing myself, and I didn't know what to do about it,” he said.

Recalling a depression-like state when he overate and consumed alcohol, Smith said, “It was rough. I knew I was hurting myself, but I couldn't stop. It was like looking at this mountain and wondering, 'How do I get up there?' I didn't even know where to start."

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The singer reportedly reduced his daily caloric intake within a few months and had lost nearly 50 pounds.

Smith recently celebrated losing 71 pounds on Instagram by sharing a before-after photo. “Another milestone reached today,” he captioned the post.

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The Challenges During the Fitness Journey

He also spoke about the ongoing challenges during his weight loss journey. "I still struggle with some binge eating,” he told the magazine.

“I don’t think of it as a diet, because if I do, I’m going to want to break the diet. I also don’t want to restrict myself from the things I want to eat,” he said. “And if I want to have a macaroni and cheese meal, I'm going to have it. But I want to find a way to make it a treat versus a lifestyle thing. If I decide I'm going to have mac and cheese, it's okay. I’m just mindful of the calories in everything."