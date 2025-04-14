“Why Are They Touching You?!” — Woman Says Couple Tried Trafficking Her at International Gala "The whole thing just felt so f--king violating." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 14 2025, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @faeiryne - Unsplash - @bady abbas

A woman believes she may've been the potential target of a human trafficking operation while she attended a gala event in the Netherlands. Artemis (@faeiryne) detailed her story in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 206,000 views. At the onset of the clip, she specifies that she doesn't believe the team who threw the gala were the ones behind the plot but rather, gala attendees.

Early on in the video, she relays that there was a woman who kept commenting on how beautiful she looked in her dress during the event. Shortly into their discussion, she states that the woman introduced her to someone else, all while asking questions that raised the TikToker's alarm bells.

Artemis states that the woman asked her if she came "alone" to the event, and after figuring out she did, she commented that it was "amazing" of her to do so as she "couldn't do that." Next, Artemis said the woman told her: "Oh my god you're so beautiful let me touch your pockets." Instantly, the gala guest thrust her hands inside of Artemis's clothing.

The influencer says that while the woman's hands were digging around in her pockets, she was "fondling" her body. Afterwards, the woman then brings her husband into the conversation, who also compliments her dress and asks if he can touch it as well.

Artemis says that no, it's better for him to "appreciate from afar." Soon after, the woman tells Artemis that she loves her, which prompts an anxious response from the TikToker to her audience. Throughout their conversation, the woman keeps informing her husband that Artemis attended the gala all by herself.

At this point in the conversation, the man then tells Artemis that he has a lot of friends "in the Hague" that he would like to introduce her to. However, Artemis declined his offer, stating that she has friends here herself, but that she's "open to" meeting new potential colleagues.

Source: TikTok | @faeiryne

All the while, she was multi-tasking on formulating an "exit" strategy in her head. But as she was doing so, the woman then pressed her phone against Artemis's, instantly transferring her contact information to her own device. Next, the woman takes Artemis's phone and sends herself a text message saying, "You're so sexy!!" while insisting that they have "friends" who would love to "meet" her.

The TikToker then corrects the couple, telling them that she didn't attend the gala alone but that she arrived with friends and was going to rejoin them. She walked away from the couple, recounting, again, how they were groping her and taking her contact information without her permission.

"The whole thing just felt so f--king violating," she says. After Artemis found her friend, she says that the bartender, who "had access to [her] drink," introduced her to the creepy couple. Feeling extremely uncomfortable about the whole exchange, Artemis decided to leave the event.

However, she didn't want to be clocked by the couple, so she decided to seek out someone she had conversed with online prior to attending the event. After recounting the incident to her colleague, they were left astounded. Artemis hypothesized that as an "international woman" who was "alone," their behavior began to make sense.

Going on, she speculated that these types of events are the "perfect place" for traffickers to seek out potential marks. She says that up until this frightening situation, it was a "lovely" evening, which folks paid "a lot of money" to attend.

"It was like a very kind of diplomatically ... the vibe was like a diplomatic event." This is what made the bizarre couple's seemingly predatory behavior all the more jarring to her, Artemis says.

One person remarked that the TikToker should never inform folks that she's alone. "Artemis. Babes. I am so glad you're safe. PLEASE STOP TELLING STRANGERS YOU'RE BY YOURSELF. You have an entire real husband. Use him even if he isn't physically present."

Someone else replied that they should inform the host organizers about the guest's behavior, stating that she should get the guest list and pinpoint their names. However, Artemis said that she knew exactly who the folks were and had their information on hand.