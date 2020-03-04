We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Courtney Stodden Lied About Having a Miscarriage for Money, Claims Ex-Husband

In 2011, actor Doug Hutchison, who was at the time 50 years old, made headlines when he married then 16-year-old Courtney Stodden at a Las Vegas ceremony after just a few months of dating. The two "fell in love" after she signed up for one of his online acting classes in 2010 and continued to engage in an off-and-off relationship for a decade.

Though, their love story did not last. The former couple finalized their divorce in February after splitting three years prior.

Now, the Lost actor is spilling all of the tea regarding their love affair in his new memoir Flushing Hollywood: Fake News, Fake Boobs. Doug opens up about his relationship with the bombshell teen, including how they manipulated the press and their personal stories to obtain income. 