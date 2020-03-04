Courtney Stodden Lied About Having a Miscarriage for Money, Claims Ex-Husband

In 2011, actor Doug Hutchison, who was at the time 50 years old, made headlines when he married then 16-year-old Courtney Stodden at a Las Vegas ceremony after just a few months of dating. The two "fell in love" after she signed up for one of his online acting classes in 2010 and continued to engage in an off-and-off relationship for a decade.

Though, their love story did not last. The former couple finalized their divorce in February after splitting three years prior.