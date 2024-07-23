Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Backwash City” — Woman Horrified After Learning What Coworker Fills Office Coffee Maker With "If I ever see a bottle of water lying around and I don't see anybody drinking it, I just take it and I put it into the coffee pot." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 23 2024, Published 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @supernovanb

If the thought of sipping from a stranger's bottle of water makes you feel like you want to retch, then you may want to exercise caution while listening to this TikToker's tale of recycled water being poured into a coffee machine.

Article continues below advertisement

Nay shared her puke-inducing anecdote in a viral clip that accrued over 706,000 views on the popular social media platform where in it, she detailed her horror upon discovering the source of water that's been fueling her daily coffee runs.

Nay begins her video by holding up her hand to the camera, stating: "Put a finger down if you started a new job a couple of months ago and your favorite part about this job is not your coworkers or even the clients, it's actually the fact that there's a nice coffee machine that's fully stocked up front," she says into the lens.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker continues, "And you get to get free coffee every single day. And one day while you're going to get your third cup of free coffee for the day cause why not, you see one of your coworkers with four or five half drank bottles of water, pouring the water into the coffee machine, so you say, 'Hey what're you doing? 'Cause that looks unsanitary.'"

Article continues below advertisement

After sharing that she saw her coworker pour the backwash water into the coffee machine, Nay continued with her anecdote: "And she proceeds to tell you, 'Yeah, I gave three customers some bottles of water earlier today, and when I walked around the rooms, I realized nobody drank all of them."

According to the TikToker, her coworker thought it would be a good idea to create a random client mouth germ cocktail and dump it into the workplace's coffee machine: "'And they were like half drunk so I just decided to put them in the coffee pot so we can make some fresh coffee.' And you look at her like: What the f--- did you just say?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @supernovanb

Clearly, Nay was not happy about their coworker taking such an environmentally conscious approach to making cups of coffee while at work: "'Cause you think you're having a stroke cause no way in the world did she just say what she just said so you ask her to repeat herself."

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, her repetition request didn't clarify what she probably hoped was a misunderstanding, but just reinforced the horrifying news she initially heard: "And she says, 'Yeah, I always do this. I've been doing this for a long time. If I ever see a bottle of water lying around and I don't see anybody drinking it, I just take it and I put it into the coffee pot."

Nay didn't appreciate the answer: "So now you're on Amazon trying to find a detox or something because you've been drinking tuberculosis and backwash for the last six months." Still holding her hand up to the camera she puts a finger down before her clip cuts out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @supernovanb

She added in a caption for her video: "I think I got mesothelioma," and there were other folks who responded to her video that they, too, were grossed out by her co-worker's water re-purposing habits.

Article continues below advertisement

There was one person who wrote that she should probably contact the company's human resources department straight away: "HR IMMEDIATELY!!!" they said. Another said that if she wanted to make sure the water wasn't going to waste, she could've simply saved it for any plants that they had in the office: "That’s plant water!!!!"

Someone else thought that she should've gone straight to get blood work done to ensure she wasn't ill: "Schedule a doctor's appointment with blood work IMMEDIATELY," they said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @supernovanb

Another said that they would've had such an intense reaction that human resources wouldn't have been enough. "At that point, I'm in jail, HR can't help nobody," they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else said that this would've been a good time to invoke FMLA and get some time off while they attended to any potential health issues that could've arisen as a result of drinking the water: "But did you report her to HR and proceed to take FMLA??"