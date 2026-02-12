Creators Inc. and Mega Millions Music Launch Joint Venture as Alina Rose Drops “Hobby” Featuring Lil Pump and Scott Storch The venture is designed to close the gap between creative talent and scalable infrastructure. By Reese Watson Published Feb. 12 2026, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Mega Millions Music and Creators Inc. today announced a new capital partnership and joint venture between Mega Millions Music and Creator Music Group, a new venture backed by Creators Inc. The strategic alliance will focus on music production, global distribution, marketing, artist development, and influencer management — merging artist-first creative development with innovative business infrastructure to empower creators across music, culture, and digital platforms.

The announcement coincides with the release of prominent influencer and recording artist Alina Rose’s tantalizing new single, “Hobby,” featuring Lil Pump and super-producer Scott Storch. The record serves as the first flagship release under the newly formed partnership, showcasing the venture’s integrated approach to music, marketing, and cultural amplification.

The venture is designed to close the gap between creative talent and scalable infrastructure — ensuring creators retain cultural authenticity while benefiting from sophisticated deal structuring and capital support.

Creators Inc., widely recognized as one of the world’s leading creator agencies, has built a global reputation representing top-tier digital talent, structuring brand campaigns, and scaling creator-led businesses across platforms. With a roster spanning influencers, digital personalities, and cultural tastemakers, the company has become synonymous with next-generation media influence and brand integration.

Joseph Adeife, Co-Founder, Mega Millions Music, tells Distractify, “This partnership represents a strategic evolution in how creators build sustainable careers. At Mega Millions, we bring legal precision, deal architecture, and scalable infrastructure. By aligning with Creators Inc. and Creator Music Group, we’re combining capital, culture, and operational execution to empower artists and influencers to control their narrative, monetize intelligently, and build long-term enterprise value.”

Adeife is a high-profile entertainment and corporate law attorney who has negotiated multi-million-dollar transactions across music, media, and brand partnerships for artists, producers, influencers, corporate brands, and global talent. Adeife is widely recognized for structuring complex label, distribution, licensing, and intellectual property transactions, bringing strategic insight, operational precision, and legal rigor to creative enterprises.

Joseph Lipsey IV, Co-Founder, Mega Millions Music, added, “Mega Millions Music was built at the intersection of culture, capital, and storytelling. This joint venture expands that vision globally. We’re not just distributing music — we’re building ecosystems around artists. Our partnership gives us the ability to integrate digital influence, community engagement, and long-term cultural impact into every release.”

Lipsey is an entrepreneur, cultural strategist, and connector who has collaborated with influential figures across music and entertainment. His philosophy centers on creativity, community empowerment, and philanthropy, positioning Mega Millions Music as both a commercial platform and a vehicle for social impact.

Andrew Bachman, Founder of Creators Inc. and Creator Music Group, commented, “Creators today are the new media networks. This partnership with Mega Millions Music allows us to provide our talent with real music infrastructure — not just viral moments, but sustainable careers. By combining capital, legal expertise, and global distribution with our creator ecosystem, we’re building a blueprint for the next generation of entertainment.”

The partnership launches with “Hobby,” the electrifying new single from Alina Rose featuring Lil Pump and Scott Storch. The release exemplifies the joint venture’s hybrid model — blending influencer-driven audience engagement with elite music production and cross-platform amplification.

With Creators Inc.’s digital reach and Mega Millions Music’s deal architecture and distribution capabilities, the record is positioned for global impact across streaming platforms, short-form video ecosystems, and cultural media channels.

Mega Millions Music is a forward-thinking music company specializing in production, distribution, and strategic deal structuring for global talent. Through its subsidiary, Mega Millions Distribution, the company provides scalable distribution solutions and infrastructure tailored for independent artists and creator-led brands.