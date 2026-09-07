CT Tamburello's Estranged Wife Catalina White's Message To Him Amid New Romance With Phaedra Parks -- Sign The Divorce Papers! By Reese Watson Published Sept. 7 2026, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

CT Tamburello is very publicly moving on with Phaedra Parks — but according to his estranged wife, Catalina White, there's some unfinished business he should probably handle first.

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Catalina, who filed for divorce from the "Challenge" star back in January, is speaking out now that CT's relationship with the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has gone fully public. Her message is pretty simple: she's not trying to drag him, she just wants the paperwork done.

She Says She's Not Here to Judge the New Relationship

Catalina made clear she isn't interested in weighing in on whether CT and Phaedra's romance is genuine or something else entirely. "I'm not interested in commenting on whether his new relationship is real, for publicity, or anything in between," she said. She says she wishes him well no matter what path he chooses, career or otherwise. Her issue isn't with who he's dating — it's with how long it's taking him to legally close out their marriage while he's been openly promoting the new relationship. "What I would like is for him to put the same energy into ending our marriage that he's putting into publicly promoting his new relationship," she added.

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Source: Mega

A Divorce That's Dragged On for Months

Catalina says she initially filed back in January, but claims she ended up withdrawing the case after feeling pressured by CT to do so. He reportedly filed for divorce himself sometime after that, but the case has stretched on ever since. "Since then, I've been trying to finalize this divorce," Catalina says. "My counsel has made repeated efforts to move things forward as quickly as possible, and we continue to wait for his cooperation."

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She Says This Isn't About Money

One thing Catalina wants to shut down immediately: any idea that she's angling for a payout. She points out she's a top earner on OnlyFans, supports herself financially, and has her own career entirely separate from CT. "I do not—and never did—need or want money from this man," she says. "I'm not asking for anything from him other than his cooperation in finalizing our divorce."

Source: Mega

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"Sign the Papers!"

Catalina's closing message to CT is blunt: "If Chris is ready to publicly move on, he should be ready to legally move on too. Sign the papers!" It's the same sentiment she's been putting out there for weeks now — she was previously spotted commenting "sign the papers" underneath an E! News post about CT and Phaedra's relationship, and she's been candid about the situation in interviews since.

How CT and Phaedra's Romance Went Public