Custody Battle Reignites Between Celebrity Influencer Whitney Duden and Former Partner Tyler Johnson Jr. Duden is seeking to modify the existing custody order, potentially to relocate her children to California to join her. By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 17 2025, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Whitney Duden at DIOR PARIS/L’Officiel

After years of legal wrangling, appeals, and parenting disputes, the long-running custody case between influencer and digital creator Whitney Lynne Duden and Tyler Raymond Johnson Jr., a local youth hockey coach, is back in court. The high-stakes battle over custody of the former couple’s two children has been formally reopened in Minnesota’s Polk County District Court, with a pivotal hearing scheduled for October 8, 2025, at 9:00 AM.

Article continues below advertisement

The case, originally filed in May 2018, has seen a resurgence of legal activity in recent months. More than two dozen court filings were submitted between August and September 2025 alone. Legal documents show motions, affidavits of service, proposed orders, and notices for remote hearings. Marking a sharp escalation in what has become one of the county’s most closely watched family law cases.

At the center of the renewed litigation is Duden, who has gained widespread visibility through social media platforms for her hair-braiding tutorials and lifestyle content. Now based in California, Duden has built a significant digital following and expanded her career into brand partnerships and digital campaigns. According to sources close to the proceedings, Duden is seeking to modify the existing custody order, potentially to relocate her children to California to join her.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnson, who resides in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, is allegedly opposing the move. Court filings indicate he appears to contest any changes to the current custody arrangement. Sources close to Duden claim Johnson is currently paying a low amount in child support.

Duden, represented by Jacey Layne Johnston, has filed an ex parte motion, a legal maneuver often used in urgent matters such as temporary custody changes or protective orders. The motion and corresponding affidavits suggest that the upcoming October 8 hearing will address time-sensitive concerns around relocation, parental authority, or adjustments to the parenting schedule.