Dad Perfectly "Punishes" Son Who Kept Acting Up In Class By Sitting Next to Him

A dad has come up with a creative punishment if his son continues to act out in the classroom. By Aimee Lutkin Jun. 1 2023, Updated 9:34 a.m. ET

Did you get calls home when you were a kid? My mom got a lot of notices about me skipping class, but she never figured out how to cure me of the habit, probably because I wasn't scared of her punishments. And now, here I am, a blogger. Stay in school, kids!

There are still some parents who follow through on their threats, like this dad, Bradley Howard. According to BuzzFeed, Bradley Senior was getting a lot of calls about his son, also named Bradley Howard. No, it wasn't a mix up at the bank—Bradley Howard the Younger was behaving badly in physics class. Badly Bradley.

The daughter of the family, Molli Howard, tweeted a screenshot of a conversation with her family, in which Dad Brad went to sit next to his son in class to make sure he made it through at least one period without acting a fool.

She captioned it, "My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..dad got another call."

The text includes a selfie of dad Bradley Howard next to his son, looking self-satisfied. Bradley Howard the teen told BuzzFeed that he was completely surprised to see his dad waiting for him in the classroom. "I didn't even notice him until after I had said hi to all of my friends, but I was super shocked," he said.

It looks like he's trying to pretend it's not happening:

Brad's dad says that his son's crimes were mostly talking in class and disrupting, saying he, "likes to be the life of the party, which gets him in trouble from time to time." Even though he was glad to follow through on his promise to watch his son like a hawk in the classroom, he wasn't exactly comfortable himself.

"I was a bit nervous being there among the teenagers," he explained, “Mentally I hadn’t prepared to go into a situation like that." I wonder if he was tempted to talk?

