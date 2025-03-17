Former Camp Counselor Reads "Wildly Inappropriate" Letter a Father Sent Her in 2022 "So … an adult wrote this?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 17 2025, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @corissantwoman - Unsplash | @Michah Boswell

After receiving a "creepy" letter she was asked not to post online, a former camp counselor decided to finally read it online. A TikToker who goes by Croissant Woman (@croissantwoman) shared a note she received from a parent during her time working for a summer camp in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Numerous commenters who replied to her viral video, which accumulated over 3.8 million views, expressed how inappropriate they thought the letter was. At the onset of the clip, Croissant speaks directly into the camera, wearing a blue cardigan. She preempts her story time by stating she was originally instructed to never share the following letter on the internet.

Article continues below advertisement

Consequently, it appears that such a warning only prompted her to want to post about it even more. "I deep-cleaned a little too hard, found something I was told to never share on social media. So obviously I'm going to share it with you now."

Following this, she begins to unfold the letter in question that she found while cleaning. According to her, the letter was handed to her in 2022 by a father while she was working as a summer camp counselor. "The parents would come with the children sometimes when the schools would come. And I guess one of the parents sent the camp a letter for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Initially, she thought that the letter was one that praised her for the work she did in ensuring the children at the camp had a good time. "We thought it was gonna be like a compliment letter because I spent three days with that group. And we had lots of fun." However, this wasn't the case. "But it turned out to be ... the most terrible thing I've ever read. So, that's nice."

At this point in the video, she's holding the letter directly in front of her and she begins to read it. "This is it. It says dear ... me. This is ... the child's father," a text overlay on the screen denotes that the boy's father is the one penning the letter. "I wanted to let you know that my son had a wonderful time at camp with you as the counselor." She then looks up at the camera and makes a face.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @corissantwoman

Croissant continues. "Personally, I did not go to camp when I was young, so I did not know what to expect. Although having you as a counselor made the experience quite special. I think you're a beautiful person ... both in appearance and spirit. You seem to have this positivity that affects the people around you."

Article continues below advertisement

At this point in the video, she looks up to the camera and says that the initial phrasing in the letter isn't all that bad. "So far so good, kind of weird, but I'm thinking this is a nice letter. Then we get a little bit crazy. 'Just before leaving camp there was something you said that compels me to write to you. You said: have a nice life.'"

"In my experience, when people they usually mean I would love to be your friend. But now you're leaving and we may never see each other again. So have a nice life." Again, Croissant takes a pause to look up to the camera. She blinks several times before going back to reading the letter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @corissantwoman

Croissant goes on: "I could be wrong, but I'm hoping that I'm right. Because I would love to be your friend. I think my life would definitely be nicer with you being a part of it. You told me that your job as a counselor does not allow you to reveal your real name for the security of the children you're charged to take care of."

Article continues below advertisement

Taking a pause, she explains what the father in her video is referring to. "Because we don't want the kids to be able to reach out to us and they don't want us to have ... to keep up with the kids on social media. That opens the door for inappropriateness. Or it could if you're a bad person. Which I'm not and I don't do that. Anyway."

After stating this, she turns her attention back to the dad's note. "I may be a child at heart but that world is not meant to protect me. So would you please make me happy by emailing me at this email. Gives email. Tell me your real name and how I may stay in contact with you. Sincerely wanting your friendship, and he signed it, by hand."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @corissantwoman

After her conclusion of reading the letter, she folds it up and rolls her eyes several times. "So he was put on a list of people to watch out for. If, they were ever to come back to camp as a school or something. And nothing else was done. I don't know what else we could've done except for not answer."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @corissantwoman