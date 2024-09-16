Teen Bull Rider Dalton Weise Is Survived by His Loving Parents and Two Siblings
Dalton Weise is survived by his parents, Amanda and JD, and two siblings.
Moncks Corner, S.C., is deeply mourning the loss of Dalton Weise, a talented teen bull rider who tragically passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.
The entire community is coming together to grieve and honor Dalton, who was only 14 years old, and to celebrate his life during this incredibly challenging time.
While we await further details and information, the support for Dalton's loved ones has been overwhelming. In fact, the teen's parents and siblings have received an outpouring of sympathy and solidarity.
Here is what you need to know about the Weise family.
Who are Dalton Weise's parents?
On Feb. 3, 2010, Dalton Weise was born to parents Amanda and J.D. Weise.
According to her Facebook profile, Amanda currently works as the service manager at Charleston Heating and Air in South Carolina. Previously, she served as a dispatcher for Charleston County 911 and EMS.
As for Dalton's dad, J.D., his Facebook profile reveals that he works in law enforcement. A brief glance at the photos on his page shows him in what looks like a police uniform.
Dalton's parents' Facebook profiles reveal the profound impact he had on those around him. Many people — family, friends, teachers from Berkeley High School, and individuals from his rodeo pursuits — have shared heartfelt tributes on social media, expressing just how deeply they will miss him.
Dalton Weise is also survived by two siblings.
Along with his parents and extended family, Dalton is survived by two siblings: Madisyn and Craig. While details about Madisyn are limited, it is known that she is younger than Dalton. On the other hand, Craig's own Facebook profile shows that he works at an animal hospital in Mississippi and is married to a woman named Christina.
Our thoughts are with Dalton's family and friends during this difficult time.