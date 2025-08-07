So the Date Right Stuff Guy Has Allegedly Made a Ton of Young Women Uncomfortable? Got It "I think you’re a liberal ... as long as you’ll be fun I don’t care." By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 7 2025, 5:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@daterightstuff

If you've ever been on TikTok, then you've probably been fed a snarky video from a certain smug man eating alone. In every recording, this man shares what he believes is a comment that will undoubtedly own the libs before smiling and saying, "Got it." The man in question is John McEntee, co-founder of the conservative dating app The Right Stuff, and he shares these coals of wisdom on the company's TikTok.

The TikTok account has more than 3 million followers, with nearly 200 million likes on its videos. Strangely, most, if not all, of the TikToks feature McEntee. It's unclear how a man on a date with his cell phone will encourage people to sign up for a dating app, but maybe this is a ghost of Christmas future kind of thing. Be careful, or you too could end up dining with your data. The Right Stuff guy is not without his controversy. Let's look at the allegations against him.

Here's what we know about the Date Right Stuff guy controversy.

In September 2024, two young women spoke with WIRED about some uncomfortable exchanges they allegedly had with McEntee. Back in October 2023, an 18-year-old was a freshman at North Carolina University when McEntee slid into her Instagram DMs from the business account of The Right Stuff app. He was 34 at the time.

"I actually have no idea how he found me," said Carter, who is a self-described leftist. McEntee gave her his phone number, which WIRED confirmed was a number they had previously used to speak with The Right Stuff co-founder. Although Carter never used the phone number in any way and barely responded to McEntee's DMs, he allegedly pushed things further with the teenager.

McEntee repeatedly offered to fly Carter and a friend to Los Angeles, despite the fact that she declined every time. She joked with her boyfriend about making him the "other girl" and only kept the conversations going as a form of trolling. In one message, McEntee wrote, "I think you’re a liberal ... as long as you’ll be fun I don’t care." Carter said she would not feel comfortable around McEntee. His later actions pushed her to go public about the messages.

Several women have come forward about John McEntee.

After McEntee ridiculed the idea of a woman dying in a parking lot after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Carter posted about McEntee. Soon she received numerous messages from other young women who had similar stories. One chose to speak anonymously with WIRED. McEntee and the anonymous young woman initially connected on The Right Stuff before moving to text. The number she had was the same number McEntee gave to Carter. This other young woman was also 18 at the time.

Unlike Carter, she labeled herself as a "semi-conservative." When they began texting, the conversations were almost immediately sexual in nature. That tone continued, even after the young woman told McEntee she felt uncomfortable. "He kept making comments about my age," she alleged, "and how hot it would be to sleep with someone who was my age." McEntee also wanted her to visit him with one of her friends.