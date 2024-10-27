Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Mom Shocked at Daughter’s $1,800 Sale of Teak Furniture on Facebook Marketplace "That was adorable to watch lol." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 27 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kelownapam

Facebook Marketplace can be a great place to score some great deals. As with selling anything online, however, folks will almost always come across lowballers. For Kelowna Pam (@kelownapam) this didn't seem to be the case. She came across a buyer who just had to have some furniture she was selling for her mother.

And as it turns out, she ended up making out like a bandit, sensing the guy was dead set on getting the teak furniture her mom was trying to get rid of to make some extra cash. In a viral TikTok, Pam documented her reaction to her mother finding out just how much money she was able to secure for selling two chairs.

"Watch my 91-year-old mom learn what her teak furniture sold for ... wait for it!" a text overlay in the video reads. Pam can be seen talking to the older woman about the furniture and what she sold it for. She tells the woman that she had a particular teak chair for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $30.

@kelownapam Helping my mom downsize and the chair I listed for $30 sold for much more! And then some! Check this out. ♬ original sound - Kelowna Pam

Her mother nods her head, saying, "OK." Pam goes on to state that the chair was "popular" and she "had a lot of inquiries about it. So this guy offered me $100 for it." She then hands a $100 bill to her mom.

Mom is ecstatic. "You're kidding!" She states, over the moon that her daughter was able to fetch that much for the chair online. Her daughter informs her that she's not kidding. Her mother looks over to the person recording the video with a big smile on her face. "Isn't that good?" she asks her mom.

Pam wasn't done, stating that the man offered her another $100 for it, and placed the bill on top of the kitchen table. The woman puts her hands on her face, in disbelief that someone would pay $200 for the furniture. "Oh my God!" she said, her hands on her face.

The TikToker keeps placing more money on the table, bringing the count up to $300. "What?" the woman said, shocked that the buyer would pay that much for the chair. "300 bucks," Pam says. "You gotta be kidding," her mother says. "No, he phoned me he woke me up with a phone call saying, 'I want to buy that chair. I really want that chair, I collect that stuff.'"

"Yeah, and I paused," she says, taking out more money. "So he offered me $400 for it," she says, placing yet another bill on the table. "What?!" mom says, putting her hands on her face yet again. "I thought I might get $400," she begins to say at Pam places another $100 bill on the table.

"You're kidding! There has to be a catch to it." "You'd think. But it was $600," she tells her mother as she puts another bill on the table. Her mom is in complete disbelief at this moment. "You're pulling my leg," she tells her child. "I'm not pulling your leg," she tells her mom. "You see the money!" she says, pointing to it on the table.

"Oh my God!" she says. "Isn't that awesome? But what if I said he gave you $700 for it?" At this point, mom goes to check her daughter's hand where she keeps taking the bills from. "Well, did you sell him the house?" she jokes. "No, the chair," she tells her mom as she puts down another bill in front of her mother.

"He actually upped it and said $800, Mom. For that chair! I guess it was a collector chair." At this point in the video, you can see Pam's mother get upset. "We kind of took advantage of him." Pam shrugs her shoulders, "He came to me and offered me that. And I said no and he gave me $900 for it!"

The worry in her mother's face quickly dissipates and she says, "What?!" as she leans in at her smiling daughter's face. "Yeah," the TikToker tells her mom. She continues to speak, "And he said, 'Well what will it take for me to buy this chair right now?' He says, 'If I give you $1,000, will you say yes?' and I said" — she slams the final $100 note on the table — "Yes."

Her mother claps her hands. "I can't believe this!" Her daughter reacts, "So, happy basement cleaning mom. You got $1,000 for it," she tells her as she goes in for a hug. A text overlay on the screen pops up that says, "Wait for the kicker, we're not done!"

Pam turns to the camera and says, "Keep rolling." It seems like her mom has tears in her eyes, she said she was worrying about needing cash "to pay the lads. I'll pay them later with a check. Well maybe there's something I don't know. As far as I know there's no gold or anything in —" her daughter cuts her off.

"No, so I showed him the chair in the guest room, too. The sling chair." Her mom responds, "Well that was meant to be sold." "Yeah," Pam says, extricating a wad of notes from under her shirt. "He gave me $800 for it."