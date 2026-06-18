Daveigh Chase’s Family Slams GoFundMe Launched by ‘Unknown’ Boyfriend, Urges Public Not to Donate Roy Hernandez, who identified himself as Chase's boyfriend, has launched a GoFundMe fundraising campaign in her name. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 18 2026, 5:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

A dispute over the personal life of the late actress Daveigh Chase has emerged in the days following her death this week from meningitis, which led to sepsis, at age 35.

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Roy Hernandez, who identified himself as Chase's boyfriend, originally confirmed her death on June 16 and launched a GoFundMe fundraising campaign in her name. However, Chase's former manager told TMZ that the actress's family does not recognize Hernandez and has no knowledge of his relationship with her.

Chase's family is urging the public not to donate to the fundraiser. Her father has been in direct contact with the hospital to claim her body, according to TMZ.

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Source: MEGA

Friends and relatives of the late actress have expressed significant skepticism about Hernandez's claims. Chase's former manager, who also described herself as a close friend, said people close to Chase have questioned the legitimacy of the GoFundMe campaign launched in her name.

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Daveigh Chase’s Ex-Manager Claims Family Doesn’t Know Her Partner

In a conversation with TMZ, Chase’s former manager said, "A man claiming to be Daveigh's boyfriend has launched a GoFundMe page purportedly on behalf of Daveigh and her family. Neither her family nor her close friends know who this person is."

"I can confirm Daveigh has a SAG trust account with more than enough funds to cover all medical and related expenses.”

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Hernandez stated on the fundraising page that he met Chase following what he described as a “painful falling out” between the actress and her family. He said he launched the campaign to provide her with a “sense of home and peace in her final days.”

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He also disclosed that Chase had been hospitalized for malnutrition earlier in June, weeks before her condition deteriorated and she later died from meningitis complications.

“Sense of Home and Peace in Final Days”

The text of the GoFundMe post reads, "Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Spirited Away,’ and ‘Donnie Darko.’ But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship.”

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Hernandez described Chase as having endured a “difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family,” writing that she had faced bullying and struggled to find stability in downtown Los Angeles. "When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope," he wrote.

Today, we remember Daveigh Chase. 🕊️ Daveigh helped shape unforgettable stories that continue to resonate with fans and fellow artists alike. Her work remains a lasting part of the voice acting community and the creative legacy she leaves behind.



Our thoughts are with her… pic.twitter.com/JhYLFmy542 — NAVA (@NAVAVOICES) June 18, 2026

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“Recently, everything changed. Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections. Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left.”

He added, “All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days.”

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Hernandez said, “I understand we all go through things, but if you can help, I will be really grateful for anything. And if you can only give a prayer, I will take that too. Thank you for considering helping us during this difficult time.”