D4vid Enters Not Guilty Plea in Case Involving Teen Found in His Tesla He has also been charged with abusing the young victim. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 21 2026, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@d4vddd The singer is currently facing a trail.

David Burke, better known as D4vid, is facing multiple charges in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in his allegedly abandoned Tesla seven months ago. Burke, 21, has been charged with sexual abuse, murder, and mutilation in the case.

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Source: Instagram/@d4vddd The singer pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

As BBC reports, these allegations date back to 2023, with charges against David Burke, also known as D4vid, being filed only this past week. The defense representing the alt-pop artist has entered a plea of not guilty. Prosecutors have alleged that the relationship began when the victim, identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was 13 years old.

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The Victim Was Living With David Burke

Court documents revealed that Hernandez was a runaway and was living with Burke himself. Prosecutors allege that this is when the abuse began, stating that the duo entered a consensual relationship at this time. Rivas Hernandez’s family had reported her missing multiple times, and the last of these reports came on April 5, 2024. Prosecutors revealed that they believe Burke killed Rivas Hernandez before his Coachella debut, with the motive for the crime being that the relationship that they shared could ruion his career.

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One of the charges brought against Burke was the charge of mutilating a corpse. Investigators have put the date of the mutilation on May 5. Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered on September 8, 2025, a day after what would have been her fifteenth birthday. Her remains were discovered in a state of decay in the back of a Tesla that was registered to Burke’s name. Court documents say that there were two bags discovered, one with the victim’s head and torso, and another with her hands and legs.

Burke Was The Target Of A Secret Grand Jury Probe

Burke’s tour dates were canceled after Rivas Hernandez’s body was discovered. His label also dropped him sometime in 2025. A grand jury investigation into the case was kept under lock and key, as is standard practice. Only select documents were made public with the express purpose of subpoenas being issued to Burke’s mother, father and brother, to whose resident the Tesla was registered, in which the remains of the fourteen-year-old were found.

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D4vd could become California’s first death penalty case since 2006 if the Los Angeles District Attorney decides to pursue it 😳 pic.twitter.com/WtEavXxoVE — Pioneer𓇻 (@Pioneerszn) April 20, 2026 Source: @Pioneerszn Given teh severity of the crime, there have been speculations if D4vid is going to receive the death penalty