David Hirlav Explains Why You Should 'Stop Striving for Happiness'

By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 14 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET

In a culture obsessed with “living your best life,” entrepreneur and influencer David Hirlav believes we’ve been sold a lie. The endless chase for happiness, he says, isn’t leading people toward fulfillment — it’s pulling them further away from it.“Society has turned happiness into a product,” Hirlav says. “But happiness was never meant to be consumed. It’s earned.”

David Hirlav is an American investor and visionary entrepreneur who spent his early twenties building his career between Europe and China. The global mix of cultures shaped how he sees success, discipline, and human potential. He credits that upbringing for helping him develop a philosophy that blends Eastern restraint with Western innovation — one that focuses less on feeling good and more on becoming good.

When “Fun” Became a Full-Time Job

Hirlav believes modern life has blurred the line between fun and fulfillment. “We mistake fun for happiness,” he says. “But fun dies the moment it’s over. Real happiness shows up when you’re building something that outlives that feeling.”

He points to the endless cycle of social media validation — the curated adventures, the polished gym selfies, the rush of likes — and says it’s all part of the same distraction loop. “We’ve replaced purpose with playlists,” he adds. “You can’t build a life around constant entertainment and expect to feel grounded.”

For Hirlav, this cultural shift is dangerous. Past generations measured themselves by what they built or contributed. Now, he argues, we measure ourselves by how comfortable we can make life — and in doing so, we lose the resilience that once defined us.

The Problem With Small Goals

Hirlav argues that modern culture’s obsession with setting small, “realistic” goals undermines real growth. When ambitions shrink to what feels safe or easily attainable, people stop developing the resilience and character that come from striving for something difficult.

His perspective isn’t theoretical. He built multimillion-euro companies in his twenties without outside investors, and he says the experience taught him that ambition must hurt to matter. The reward isn’t just material success but the strength, discipline and character built along the way.

He sees a dangerous shift happening among younger generations, especially men. “We’ve made ambition look easy,” he says. “Work from a beach, make passive income, avoid stress, retire at 35 — but that’s not ambition. That’s avoidance.”

In his view, accomplishment has lost its value because it’s no longer linked to sacrifice and impact on society. Without risk or effort, you get no transformation — and without transformation, happiness has nowhere to grow.

The Pleasure Epidemic

Hirlav often describes pleasure as “the new drug,” and he doesn’t mean it metaphorically. He lists the usual culprits — scrolling, streaming, gambling, partying, validation-chasing — all of which give the illusion of motion while keeping life standing still. “Pleasure feels like progress,” he says. “But it’s decay in disguise.”

That cycle of endless stimulation, he believes, is one of the reasons so many people feel lost. When every spare second is filled with distraction, there’s no space left to discover meaning. “You can’t build purpose while running from boredom,” he says.

Redefining Happiness

For Hirlav, true happiness only shows up when life is tied to something larger than yourself. “A purpose isn’t a slogan,” he says. “It’s a direction. You choose a problem worth solving, something that adds value to others, and you dedicate years to it. Happiness comes as a side effect.”

He calls this the “builder’s mindset,” a philosophy that prioritizes structure, endurance, and creativity over instant gratification. Whether that purpose is starting a company, raising a family, or mastering a craft, Hirlav believes the formula never changes: vision first, pleasure second.

A Life Built on Purpose

Now recognized globally for his performance-driven mindset, Hirlav has built an investment portfolio spanning technology, media, and human optimization projects. His flagship movement, Tiger Nation, explores human performance, longevity, and the pursuit of meaning through structure and discipline.

Through Tiger Nation, he’s developed a growing international following of people who are tired of shallow success and eager to rebuild life around contribution and growth. “The irony is, the less you chase happiness, the more you feel it,” he says. “You stop asking, ‘Am I happy?’ because you’re too busy becoming someone who is.”

The Rebuild

Hirlav isn’t anti-pleasure — he just believes joy should follow effort, not replace it. “There’s nothing wrong with joy,” he says. “The problem is we made it the goal instead of the reward.”

He predicts that a new generation of creators, entrepreneurs, and thinkers will rebuild culture by embracing challenges again. “Stop striving for happiness,” Hirlav says. “Strive for purpose. The rest follows.”

About David Hirlav