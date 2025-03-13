En Vogue's Dawn Robinson Is Living in Her Car — Does This Have to Do With Her Net Worth? "You guys, for the past three years, I have been living in my car." By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 13 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/OfficialDawnRobinson

A group of wise women once sang, "So I'm a sista, buy things with cash; that really doesn't mean that all my credit's bad." Those are lyrics from the 1992 song "Free Your Mind" by the iconic group En Vogue. The song itself is about stereotypes as it pertains to being Black in America and more specifically, being Black women. This group also gave us "Never Gonna Get It" as well as "My Lovin.'" They were a pivotal part of the R&B genre in the early '90s.

More than 30 years later, one member of the group has revealed some shocking information about her life. In March 2025, Dawn Robinson shared a video to her YouTube channel that she had filmed in her car. Although that is a classic place to film content, Dawn did so because that's where she's been living for the past three years. Does this have something to do with her net worth? Here's what we know.



Dawn Robinson's net worth does not reflect the success of En Vogue.

According to Metro UK, En Vogue has sold more than 20 million records worldwide since their first album was released in 1990. Logic would suggest each member got a decent payout from all those sales but according to Celebrity Net Worth, Dawn is worth $10,000. Apparently recording seven albums and receiving seven Grammys doesn't automatically translate to financial security.

Dawn Robinson Singer and actor Net worth: $10,000 Dawn Robinson is an American singer and actor best known as a founding member of the R&B/pop group En Vogue, one of the world's best-selling girl groups of all time. Birth date: Nov. 24, 1966 Birth place: New London, Conn. Birth name: Dawn Sherrese Robinson Father: John W. Robinson Mother: Barbara Alexander Marriages: Andre "Dre" Allen (m. 2003; div. 2010) Education: Institute of Cosmetology in Oakland, Calif.

In Dawn's video, she goes into detail regarding the events that led to her living situation. "You guys, for the past three years, I have been living in my car. I said it, oh my gosh, it’s out," said the 58-year-old. She was initially hesitant about sharing her story due to her celebrity status, but as Dawn said, "So what?"

Back in 2020, Dawn was living with her parents in Las Vegas and "that was wonderful, until it wasn't," said Dawn. While she loves her mother, things apparently took a turn when she grew quite angry. "A lot of her anger, she was taking out on me. I was her target all the time and I was like, 'I can’t deal with this,'" explained Dawn. Because of this, Dawn began sleeping in her car. This lasted a month until she got a call from one of her managers.

The unnamed manager told Dawn she could stay with him in Los Angeles, so she drove down there. Dawn realized there wasn't a ton of room for her so she checked into a hotel for the night and stayed there for eight months. During that time, Dawn researched what it would be like if she made the permanent jump to her car. "I loved what I was seeing," she said. "I just thought, 'Wow, I can do that. I can do this.'" She showers at a gym and says her friends help her with other necessities.

Dawn thanked her "forever mother-in-law" in her video. Is she married?

In Dawn's video, she mentioned three people in her life who are "keeping her going." One of them was a woman she referred to as her "forever mother-in-law." Dawn said she dated this woman's son years ago, but they are no longer together. Although she never married that man, Dawn has walked down the aisle.