'Reservation Dogs' Introduces an Old Legend With a New Face

The Deer Lady is played by Kaniehtiio Horn, who is Kahnawá:ke Mohawk. Her mother, Kahn-Tineta Horn, a former model, is an activist for the Kahnawa:ke First Nation, while her sister, Waneek Horn-Miller, a water polo player, was the second Mohawk from Canada to ever compete in the Olympic Games.

Waneek was famously stabbed while holding her younger sister during the 1990 Oka Crisis by a Canadian soldier. The crisis was initiated by the attempt to build a golf course and townhouses on disputed land, which included a Mohawk burial ground.

Kaniehtiio, now 34, has been acting since 2004. She's best known for her roles in Letterkenny, 18 to Life, and Hemlock Grove. She's also appeared in Supernatural, Being Human, and The Man in High Castle.

