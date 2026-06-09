Delaney Rowe, Tinx and More Creators Flocked to Chronicle's Star-Studded Tribeca Party The event also served as a showcase for Chronicle, one of the fastest-growing companies working within the creator economy. By Distractify Staff Published June 9 2026, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Chronicle

Tribeca Festival may be known for movies, but one of the week's hottest invitations came from outside the screening rooms.

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Chronicle's "Emerging Icons at Tribeca" celebration drew a packed crowd of creators, comedians, entrepreneurs, and cultural tastemakers, bringing together some of the biggest names in the digital space for an evening of networking, fashion, and future-focused conversation.

Among the standout attendees were creator and comedian Delaney Rowe, media personality Tinx, creator and interviewer Davis Burleson, fashion entrepreneur Jessica Wang, and celebrity chefs Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon, stars of the food-focused series Chewed Up. The group mixed with fellow creators, executives and entertainment insiders throughout the evening as Tribeca's celebration of storytelling continued across New York City.

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Source: Chronicle

The stylish gathering highlighted a major shift taking place in entertainment. While movie stars once dominated every red carpet, today's creators are building audiences that rival traditional celebrities, turning podcasts, social channels and digital brands into full-fledged businesses.

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Guests arrived in a range of eye-catching looks, from sleek black ensembles to fashion-forward statement pieces, creating a scene that felt part Hollywood event, part creator summit and part industry mixer.

The event also served as a showcase for Chronicle, one of the fastest-growing companies working within the creator economy. Founded by Aaron Sisto, Scott Greenberg, and Ollie Lewis, the company develops technology designed to help creators, brands, and media companies better understand and engage audiences online. As creators continue expanding their influence across entertainment, fashion, and business, Chronicle has become an increasingly visible name behind the scenes.

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Source: Chronicle

Inside the event, conversations touched on everything from film and television to artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and the future of digital influence. The atmosphere reflected how quickly the worlds of entertainment, technology and social media are converging.

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More than just a party, the celebration brought together many of the personalities helping shape today's cultural conversation. With creators commanding massive followings and launching successful businesses of their own, the next generation of entertainment power players was well represented under one roof.

Source: Chronicle