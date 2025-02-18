Delta Passenger Shares Footage From Runway After Delta Plane Flipped in Toronto
"Yo, I was just on this f--king plane!"
One of the most pressing questions on our minds right now is: Why are there so many plane crashes?!
An American Airlines plane crashed with a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025, leaving 67 people dead, and days later, a medical jet carrying a child patient crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31.
What’s even more concerning is that there have already been 87 aviation accidents in 2025 so far, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
The latest? A Delta Air Lines jet flipped at Toronto Pearson Airport on Feb. 17, 2025, after arriving from Minneapolis, leaving several passengers injured. Thankfully, there were no deaths, according to airport CEO Deborah Flint.
One of the 80 people on board captured footage of passengers exiting the plane after it flipped, offering an up-close and personal look at the chaos, and it's pretty wild. See for yourself.
A passenger shared close-up footage after a Delta plane flipped in Toronto.
If you've ever tried to put yourself in the shoes of someone who survived a plane crash but just couldn’t quite imagine what it really feels like, Instagram user @eggxit has given us a front-row seat.
That's because he was a passenger on the Delta plane that crashed on Feb. 17. It’s not exactly thrilling, but it’s definitely an eye-opener and a reason to appreciate being alive right now.
In the video, which he captioned, "Being alive feels pretty cool today," you can see the Delta passenger being guided out of the flipped plane by airline personnel, with more crew helping passengers off the plane outside.
The first thing we hear from the Instagram user (also now a plane crash survivor) is "Holy f--k!" and honestly, it’s probably what I’d say too if my plane just hard-landed and flipped, and could have caught fire, or worse, exploded.
As the Delta passenger continues to move away from the damaged plane, recording the entire accident scene, he can’t help but repeat the first thing he said when he exited the plane — "Holy f--k!" — a few more times. He also added, "Yo, I was just on this f--king plane."
The passenger is obviously shocked and flabbergasted that the incident just happened and that he was part of it, along with the others, many of whom were rushing to get as far away from the debris as quickly as possible. But there were also a few stragglers who stayed behind to capture the flipped plane so they could share their experience too.
So, what caused the Delta plane flip over?
As intrigued as I am to see the up-close look at the flipped Delta plane — because it’s both scary and wild (and honestly, making me rethink ever wanting to fly again) — I can’t help but wonder what caused Delta Airlines Flight 4819 to flip. Was it the slippery tarmac? A lack of training? What exactly happened?
Well, right now we don’t know, but the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be leading an investigation to figure it out, according to an update shared by Secretary Sean Duffy on X (formerly Twitter).