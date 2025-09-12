Desmond Holly's Parents Could Be Charged in Connection to the Shooting at Evergreen High School Desmond Holly was allegedly "radicalized through an extremist network." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 12 2025, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/CBS Colorado

Two different but shockingly similar tragedies struck on Sept. 10, 2025, mere minutes apart. A shooting occurred at Evergreen High School in Colo., seven minutes after right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk was assassinated while hosting an event at Utah Valley University. The suspected shooter at Evergreen High School injured two people before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Article continues below advertisement

The Evergreen High School shooter was later identified as 16-year-old Desmond Holly, who is believed to be a student at the school, reports . Following a preliminary investigation, law enforcement determined that Desmond allegedly used a handgun. Investigators are looking into how he obtained the gun and have been in contact with Holly's parents. Here's what we know about them.

Article continues below advertisement

Desmond Holly's parents could be charged in connection to his crimes.

According to The Denver Post, property records show that Holly lived in a "sprawling mountain home, tucked away on a private lane near Kittridge." The outlet reached out to Holly's parents and other family members for comment, but they did not respond. Authorities are investigating how Holly accessed the gun, which could result in his parents facing charges in connection to his crimes.

Per federal law, an individual must be at least 21 years old to purchase a handgun. In the state of Colorado, gun owners must store their weapons in a secure safe with a cable or trigger lock. "Unlawful storage of a firearm is a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 120 days in jail and a fine of up to $750," per The Colorado Sun. Providing a juvenile with a handgun is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Holly allegedly shared bigoted messages on a social media account linked to him.

Holly allegedly shared antisemitic and white supremacist content on social media accounts linked to the 16-year-old, reports The Colorado Sun. Images from the 1999 Columbine High School shooting were shared to Holly's TikTok, along with a photo of the 16-year-old wearing a t-shirt with the word "WRATH" on it. This was similar to one worn by Columbine High School shooter Eric Harris as he was carrying out the attack.

Article continues below advertisement

An hour before the shooting at Evergreen High School, an X account believed to be Holly's shared a photo of a small revolver on a table next to a box of ammunition. This was posted without a caption. A few days prior, this same X account posted the same photo, but this time with a comment. The caption read, "little .38 special I got."