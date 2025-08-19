"Buddy, You're Gonna Regret This" — Rhode Island AG Devon Flanagan Said While in Handcuffs Bodycam footage shows an inebriated Flanagan arguing with local police. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 19 2025, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Newport Police Department

When it comes to history, few places in the United States do it better than almost any city in New England. Newport was settled in Rhode Island in 1639, and a little over a century later, a wealthy sea captain named Clarke Cook built the house that now contains the Clarke Cook House restaurant. That fine establishment has undoubtedly seen its fair share of drama, which includes an incident in August 2025.

We'd love to say a pirate or scalawag was causing a ruckus at the restaurant, but the alleged offender is Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan. As someone whose job it is to know the law, one would think Flanagan is more adept than most at not getting arrested. Sadly, this is not the case as she was taken into custody following an embarrassing exchange at the historical establishment. Keep reading for all the details.



Why was Devon Flanagan arrested? The AG was not pleased.

Bodycam footage of Flanagan's arrest is going viral, and it shows an inebriated AG arguing with local police. As Newport Police were walking up to the restaurant, an agitated Flanagan was standing outside. She demanded that the officers turn off their body cameras. "Protocol is that you turn it off if a citizen requests to turn it off," claimed Flanagan.

A woman standing next to Flanagan tells the officer that she is a lawyer. In an effort to contain the situation, the officers tell Flanagan she should just leave. "We'll talk over here, OK," says the officer whose bodycam is recording the incident. The police officer walks over to the host stand, which is in front of the restaurant. A gentleman behind a podium says he wants Flanagan and her party arrested and handcuffed for trespassing. "Anything you can do," he says to the officer.

The officer tries to get Flanagan and her party to leave, but the clearly annoyed attorney general keeps insisting the cop has to turn off his body camera if she asks. According to The Providence Journal, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha went on talk radio the day after Flanagan's arrest to address what happened. He clarified that what Flanagan said regarding bodycam protocol was not correct, as only a victim or witness can request body cameras to be turned off.

Devon Flanagan will be suspended without pay.

Because Flanagan and her friend were unwilling to leave or comply with the police, both were arrested. "Buddy, you're gonna regret this," said Flanagan as the cruiser's door was shut in her face. AG Neronha said while Flanagan has not been placed on leave, a "strong sanction" was coming down the pipeline, including "suspension without pay" if she is not let go.