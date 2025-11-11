Esha Deol Clarifies Rumors Regarding Dharmendra's Health The daughter of the actor and producer from India set the record straight. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 11 2025, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @aapkadharam

The internet can allow for unfortunate rumors to circulate at an impressive speed. Thankfully, Esha Deol is here to set the record straight. The daughter of Dharmendra is famous due to her career as a model and more.

What is the health status of Dharmendra? Here's what we know about what happened to the famous actor from India, including what his daughter had to say about the rumors regarding his illness. Esha isn't going to let anyone else lead the narrative when it comes to her father and his legacy.

Esha Deol delivers a health update from Dharmendra.

The fans of Dharmendra always want to know if the actor is doing well. Rumors on the internet suggested that the performer was in a grave situation, with some posts suggesting that he had died. The rumors turned out to be false (via The Hindu). Dharmendra is so much better than what the internet wanted to believe. Esha claimed that her father is "stable and recovering", meaning that Dharmendra will be back on his feet in no time.

The icon from India is almost 90 years old. At this point in his life, it wouldn't be shocking to see Dharmendra facing a couple of minor health conditions. Nevertheless, the artist is strong, enjoying the current stage of his trajectory alongside his family. The Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai is the facility taking care of Dharmendra. It appears that the actor is ready to go back to his regular routine at home, judging by the statement made by his daughter.

Despite his advanced age, Dharmendra is always ready to appear in front of the camera. Two years before the rumors of his declining health began to circulate, the actor appeared in Taj: Divided By Blood. The production marked the first time Dharmendra took on a television role (via The Telegraph).

Dharmendra's impressive legacy move forward.

There is a reason why millions of fans are concerned about Dharmendra's health status. The acclaimed actor from India has worked in the industry for more than 70 years. It's impossible to deny the artist's influence on his community and the specific point of history that saw him at his peak.

Boy Friend, Shaadi, and Bandini are some of the first stories that featured the talent of Dharmendra on the screen. These productions eventually led the artist to Ankhen and Shikar.

Dharmendra is recognized as a very influential artist in India. Nevertheless, the actor isn't as active as he used to be during the earlier years of his career. This is why his fans always appreciate it when he is able to return in a new movie or television series. Some actors like to stick to the big screen. For a long amount of time, Dharmendra refused to take on television roles, opting to stay in cinemas thanks to tales such as Life in a... Metro and Bhooka Sher.