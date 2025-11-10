After His Death at 84, Plans Have Been Set for Former Vice President Dick Cheney's Funeral Dick Cheney served as the Vice President of the United States from 2001 to 2009. By Risa Weber Published Nov. 10 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Former President of the United States Dick Cheney died at the age of 84 on Nov. 3, 2025, surrounded by family. His family said he died of complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Cheney had heart issues for much of his life. He had five heart attacks and a heart transplant over the course of his life, with his first heart attack occurring at age 37. We now have details on his funeral.

When and where will Dick Cheney's funeral take place?

According to USA Today, Cheney's funeral will start at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.. Cheney is survived by his wife, Lynn, and his daughters, Mary and Liz.

Why are American flags at half-mast?

In some states, flags are being flown at half-mast in honor of Dick Cheney's passing. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated Tuesday that flags had been lowered "in accordance with statutory law," according to Reuters. Flags are flown at half-mast after national tragedies or the deaths of first responders or government officials, from the day of their death until sunset on the day of their funeral. Per USA.gov, "The president, a state governor, or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff."

Has President Trump released a statement about Cheney's death?

President Trump has not commented on the former Vice President's death, but Leavitt mentioned that he was aware of his passing. Cheney and his daughter, former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, were staunch opposers of President Trump's reaction to the 2020 election results. In a 2022 ad campaign, Dick Cheney said, "There has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," per Reuters. While talking with Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, Trump said he was "never a fan of Cheney."

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement after Cheney's death.

Cheney served as Vice President under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. The George W. Bush Presidential Center said that Cheney's passing was "a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends." Bush wrote, "In our long discussions about the qualities a vice president should have – deep experience, mature judgment, character, loyalty – I realized that Dick Cheney was the one I needed." Bush praised Cheney's love of his country, saying, "For those two terms in office, and throughout his remarkable career, Dick Cheney’s service always reflected credit on the country he loved."

