Abraham Lincoln Had Sons and Lost Sons — One of Them Even Lived to See the Lincoln Memorial Abraham Lincoln's life was one of great accomplishment and tragedy, having lost all but one of his children. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 12 2024, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Legacies come in many forms, though few could argue over what the 16th president of the United States left behind after he was assassinated. Abraham Lincoln rose from poverty to become a self-taught lawyer, politician, and, of course, President. During his presidency, Lincoln dragged America through its only Civil War which resulted in freeing enslaved people. It hardly seems possible that he would have time for other things, but he did have a personal life. Did Abraham Lincoln have children?

Did Abraham Lincoln have children? Yes, but there was tragedy involved.

Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, shared four sons but only one lived into adulthood. The luckiest Lincoln child was Robert Todd, their first-born son, who went on to follow in his father's lanky footsteps. Robert eventually became a successful lawyer, who practiced in Chicago, per the National Park Service. He was also president of the Pullman Car Company and director of the Commonwealth Edison Company, the Chicago Telephone Company, and many more.

When the dedication ceremony for the Lincoln Memorial was held in 1922, Robert was there to witness the unveiling of his father's enormous statue. He was 79 years-old at the time and would die four years later at his summer home in Vermont, mere days away from his eighty-third birthday.

The next son to be born after Robert was Edward Baker "Eddie Lincoln" in 1846, who sadly died three years later from a long illness. When Lincoln was moving from Springfield, Ill. to Washington, DC., he referenced sweet Eddie in his speech. "To this place, and the kindness of these people, I owe everything. Here I have lived a quarter of a century and have passed from a young to an old man. Here my children have been born and one is buried."

In 1850, Lincoln's favorite son was born. William Wallace "Willie" Lincoln was the most like his father, which might be why Lincoln was fond of him. He was smart and imaginative, as well as kind and expressive. Had he not died at the age of 11, Willie might have been the second Lincoln to lead America. His death was devastating for Lincoln and his wife. Mary Todd had still not recovered from this loss when her husband was killed three years later.