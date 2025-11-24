The Man Who Set Bethany MaGee on Fire Had Previously Been Arrested 72 Times "The state court system has been unable to contain defendant’s violent crimes, and federal intervention is now needed." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 24 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Bethany MaGee

There has seemingly been an uptick in random attacks on women in 2025. In August, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee was fatally stabbed while riding a light rail train in Charlotte, N.C. Less than two weeks later, Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle, a 59-year-old retired Auburn University professor, was attacked while walking her dog through a park. She was also fatally stabbed. Two months later, 20-year-old Amber Czech was the victim of a workplace attack. She was bludgeoned to death.

Each of these instances was an unprovoked attack. A similar scenario played out on an L train in Chicago, Ill., when 26-year-old Bethany MaGee was set on fire by a fellow passenger. She was immediately engulfed in flames. Did MaGee survive? Here is the latest update.

Source: Facebook/Bethany MaGee; ABC 7 Chicago

Bethany MaGee survived the attack but is severely injured.

According to News Corp Australia, the incident occurred on Nov. 17, 2025, at around 9 p.m. The alleged perpetrator was captured on video allegedly opening the cap of a bottle and dousing MaGee in what was later identified as gasoline. She initially ran, but the man caught up with MaGee and set the bottle on fire. He then threw it at the terrified young woman.

MaGee was able to get off the train, where she collapsed on the platform. Per a criminal complaint, MaGee survived but was left with possible "optic nerve damage and a concussion, causing her to experience memory issues, headaches, and daily nausea." A suspect was arrested the day after the attack and has been identified as 50-year-old Lawrence Reed.

Lawrence Reed has been arrested 72 times.

In the weeks leading up to the attack, Reed had violated the conditions of his home detention numerous times, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. He had been freed on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for an aggravated battery charge from August 2025. Reed allegedly attacked a social worker while he was a psychiatric patient at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn. Per court records, Reed has a history of mental illness, having suffered from schizophrenia and depression for 26 years.

Reed has been arrested 72 times in 32 years, but despite his criminal record, a judge tried to overrule a request from prosecutors to keep the 50-year-old behind bars. "The state court system has been unable to contain defendant’s violent crimes, and federal intervention is now needed,” wrote U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Andrew Boutros in his detention motion.