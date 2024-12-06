Did TikToker Nurse Hannah Go to Jail? A Fellow TikToker Claims to Have Called CPS on Her
What's the truth?
Content warning: This article contains references to topics that readers may find disturbing, including child abuse.
Over the past few weeks, a TikTok user and mother known as Nurse Hannah (real name: Hannah Hiatt) has gone from a source of comfort for fellow moms to the subject of some serious allegations. When her "17 diapers" video first went viral, other parents on the app were sharing their stories of times when they were just too exhausted or unsupported to get things done around the house.
Now, however, many believe that Hannah's dirty diapers may have been an indication of neglect — or something even worse.
After a clip of her son flinching away from her at the grocery store started to circulate, Hannah was accused of child abuse; and a fellow TikToker named Anthony Blackwell claims to have reported to her to CPS.
So, is Nurse Hannah really in jail? Here's what we know.
Is Nurse Hannah in jail? Rumors of her arrest are swirling.
Several of Nurse Hannah's videos with her toddler son are going viral, from the aforementioned flinching clip to one in which she seems to be eating dinner with her husband while her son watches on, hungry, with no food in front of him. And while all of the allegations against Hannah so far are just speculation, one user has decided to take matters into his own hands.
On Dec. 4, a TikToker by the name of Anthony Blackwell posted a video directed at Hannah — and he claims that he reported her to Child Protective Services.
"Gotcha, Hannah," he said. "And I did find your home address, and I'm gonna report you to CPS, 'cause that s--t don't fly with me." Anthony went on to explain that while his day job is home repair, his evening hobby is sleuthing.
He continued, explaining his process for figuring out her home address, which included finding her husband's LinkedIn profile, checking out his real estate LLC filing, checking out that address on Zillow, and matching the condo interiors to the ones seen in her video.
However, while it seems Anthony wasn't messing around and likely did actually report her to CPS, there's no indication that she's been investigated, and definitely no proof that she's been arrested.
This rumor started after a TikTok page called CDCNews5 posted a video claiming that Hannah had been arrested after CPS investigated her home. The page, however, shows no indication of being a legitimate news source and even uses clips of other people being arrested to bolster their story.
While many seem to believe the rumors of Hannah being arrested, there is no concrete proof of any truth to CDCNews5's video. However, it is worth noting that Hannah's last TikTok video was posted on Dec. 4, the same day that Anthony supposedly reported her to CPS.
Now, folks are lauding Anthony as a hero and commending him for his "FBI skills."
"I love men that stick up for kids," one woman commented on his video. Another user said, "Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear a backwards cap and a bada-- beard."
On Dec. 5, Anthony posted a follow-up video confirming that he did, indeed, call CPS — and after they gave him the "HR runaround," he didn't stop there.
"I called the National Children's Alliance," he said, "which is a national hotline for children who need advocacy. I also called CASA, which is Court Appointed Special [Advocates] for Children. I gave them all the information that I had."