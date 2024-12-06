Home > Viral News > Influencers Did TikToker Nurse Hannah Go to Jail? A Fellow TikToker Claims to Have Called CPS on Her What's the truth? By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 6 2024, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@cdcnews5; @hannah_bhiatt

Content warning: This article contains references to topics that readers may find disturbing, including child abuse. Over the past few weeks, a TikTok user and mother known as Nurse Hannah (real name: Hannah Hiatt) has gone from a source of comfort for fellow moms to the subject of some serious allegations. When her "17 diapers" video first went viral, other parents on the app were sharing their stories of times when they were just too exhausted or unsupported to get things done around the house. Now, however, many believe that Hannah's dirty diapers may have been an indication of neglect — or something even worse.

Article continues below advertisement

After a clip of her son flinching away from her at the grocery store started to circulate, Hannah was accused of child abuse; and a fellow TikToker named Anthony Blackwell claims to have reported to her to CPS. So, is Nurse Hannah really in jail? Here's what we know.

Source: tiktok/@butterfly_li990s

Article continues below advertisement

Is Nurse Hannah in jail? Rumors of her arrest are swirling.

Several of Nurse Hannah's videos with her toddler son are going viral, from the aforementioned flinching clip to one in which she seems to be eating dinner with her husband while her son watches on, hungry, with no food in front of him. And while all of the allegations against Hannah so far are just speculation, one user has decided to take matters into his own hands.

On Dec. 4, a TikToker by the name of Anthony Blackwell posted a video directed at Hannah — and he claims that he reported her to Child Protective Services. "Gotcha, Hannah," he said. "And I did find your home address, and I'm gonna report you to CPS, 'cause that s--t don't fly with me." Anthony went on to explain that while his day job is home repair, his evening hobby is sleuthing.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, explaining his process for figuring out her home address, which included finding her husband's LinkedIn profile, checking out his real estate LLC filing, checking out that address on Zillow, and matching the condo interiors to the ones seen in her video.

Article continues below advertisement

However, while it seems Anthony wasn't messing around and likely did actually report her to CPS, there's no indication that she's been investigated, and definitely no proof that she's been arrested.

This rumor started after a TikTok page called CDCNews5 posted a video claiming that Hannah had been arrested after CPS investigated her home. The page, however, shows no indication of being a legitimate news source and even uses clips of other people being arrested to bolster their story.

Article continues below advertisement

While many seem to believe the rumors of Hannah being arrested, there is no concrete proof of any truth to CDCNews5's video. However, it is worth noting that Hannah's last TikTok video was posted on Dec. 4, the same day that Anthony supposedly reported her to CPS.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, folks are lauding Anthony as a hero and commending him for his "FBI skills." "I love men that stick up for kids," one woman commented on his video. Another user said, "Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear a backwards cap and a bada-- beard."