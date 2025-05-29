Seven People Died After Ingesting Tylenol in the 1980s — Were the Tylenol Murderers Caught? Investigators always believed they knew exactly who did it. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 29 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

In 1982, the city of Chicago was gripped by a series of bizarre deaths that on the surface were not connected to each other. Over the course of two days, seven people died hours after ingesting Tylenol they purchased from various locations across the city. These seemingly random deaths were later traced back to the drug and were categorized as murders.

Article continues below advertisement

The Tylenol Murders created a wave of panic that was similar to the fear felt in New York City when the Son of Sam was stalking victims in the late 1970s. An investigation into this never-before-seen type of crime was akin to looking for a needle in a haystack. Did authorities ever catch the Tylenol murderers? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Were the Tylenol murderers ever caught?

Despite an exhaustive investigation that spanned decades, the individual or individuals responsible for the Tylenol murders were never caught. According to Analytical Chemistry, authorities learned that the Tylenol capsules ingested by the victims had been tampered with and were laced with potassium cyanide. Johnson & Johnson and McNeil Consumer Products, the makers of Tylenol, quickly recalled every bottle being sold in the greater Chicago area.

It didn't take long for the rest of the country to panic, which resulted in stores across the United States pulling Tylenol from their shelves, per Time. This was also due to the fact that investigators reached the conclusion that the Tylenol bottles were being tampered with at the stores. Unfortunately, a wave of copycat crimes also swept the nation and even expanded to food tampering, in particular Halloween candy. There were more than 270 incidents of product interference.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

A man named James Lewis was the prime suspect. Where is he now?

Despite not charging anyone in connection with the Tylenol murders, police long suspected the person responsible was a tax consultant named James Lewis. In October 1982, he wrote a letter to Tylenol manufacturers demanding they give him $1 million to "stop the killings." Lewis had a record that dated back to 1978 when he was charged with murdering a Kansas City man, who was one of his clients, after his dismembered remains were found in his attic.

Article continues below advertisement

A judge later ruled that the police search of Lewis's home was illegal, so the charges were dropped. Lewis denied he was involved with the Tylenol murders, but he was convicted of extortion for writing the letter. He served more than 12 years in a federal prison. In February 2009, investigators reopened the case and once again turned their attention to Lewis. The F.B.I. conducted a search of Lewis's home in Cambridge, Mass., leaving with several boxes as well as his computer, per The New York Times.