Athlete Sunny Choi never expected to pursue breakdancing full-time, but she quit her full-time job and is now headed to the Summer Olympics in Paris to represent Team USA. The team's first female B-girl also teamed up with Incredible Egg to help spotlight its new campaign, "Meant to be Broken."

"You know, my parents weren't super excited about that because obviously, that's not like, the most promising in terms of my career," she told Distractify of her decision to pursue breakdancing. "But, you know, here I am, I'm happier than I've ever been. Has it been easy, the whole entire way? No, but I feel really grateful for this opportunity. I'm grateful today. And so I feel like I'm kind of this representation of 'breaking the mold.'" In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Sunny also shared some of her favorites including her go-to breakfast, emoji, and post-Olympics plans.

Source: Courtesy Incredible Egg

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

SC: The Olympic rings.

What's your most-used emoji?

SC: 😬

What's your favorite TV show?

SC: Ted Lasso

Source: Getty Images

What's your go-to breakfast?

SC: One of my go-to's has just been three fried eggs in sesame oil. Add a pinch of salt, super simple, super high protein. Specifically with sesame oil, because my mom makes it that way. And so every time I eat this meal, it reminds me of being home. It's a really nostalgic meal for me.

Tell us about the first concert you attended:

SC: I'm not a big concert person because I actually don't really like crowds of people. So, I think the first concert was Spring Fling when I was at Penn. I think Ludacris was one of the performers, and that was why I actually went.

What's your go-to karaoke song?

SC: I don't karaoke so I can't answer that question.

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

SC: I don't think this is bizarre. Honestly, I really think it tastes good. But I put peanut butter in my cereal and almond milk. It is actually delicious. People look at me like I'm crazy. And then they try it.

If you weren't a breakdancer, what would your dream job be?

SC: Cooking. Something with cooking.

What are your post-Olympics plans?

SC: I want to open a dance center after the Olympics. So I do plan to stay in this kind of space. But to be honest, after the games, what I'm really looking forward to is participating in events in the community. And getting back to like the love of the dance. Not that I don't love the dance still, but with the pressure and everything it's been really challenging to stay creative and stay in the moment. So, I'm looking forward to just letting go and having some fun.

What's the best fan interaction you've ever had?

SC: I think my favorite fan interaction is with the younger generation, like kids who come up with their parents especially when they're too shy to actually say anything to me. So their parent kind of facilitates. I think it's super adorable. But like, personally, I was that shy kid that couldn't go up to anybody. So seeing that is adorable for me.

Share your top three desert island necessities:

SC: My phone, my dog, and food. Actually, to be to be completely honest, if I was stuck on an island, and I had to bring only one food item to survive on it would absolutely be eggs.

What's your No. 1 distraction?