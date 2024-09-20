Home > Human Interest Do the Menendez Brothers Have Kids? A Glimpse Into the Family Life of The Infamous Duo If you think it's long odds for a person in prison for killing their parents to find love once, just know that Lyle found it again in 2003. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 20 2024, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The Menendez Brothers are one of the most infamous duos of all time. The California brothers are currently serving life sentences for the murder of their parents. Erik and Lyle Menendez murdered their parents in 1989, claiming they were abused by their parents and eventually snapped. However, prosecutors say the privileged brothers, who grew up in a swanky Beverly Hills gated community, did it for money.

The courts did not find it in their heart to be moved to sympathy, so the pair was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. And there they remain. With such a troubled family life, it begs the question: Do the Menendez Brothers have kids?

Source: YouTube/@48 Hours Kitty and Jose Menendez, slain parents of Lyle and Erik Menendez

Does Erik Menendez have kids? Surprisingly, yes.

There's something fascinating about the Menendez Brothers and their story. Whether you're a true crime junkie or someone who has just dipped their toes, you're sure to have come across the story of the young brothers who killed their own parents. However, much focus is on what put the brother behind bars, and less is placed on what they've done since getting there. Have they started families? The answer may surprise you.

Erik is married to a woman named Tammi Ruth Saccoman, who has two children from a previous marriage. The pair first started communicating through letters, and then something blossomed. Tammi originally doubted the brothers' defense that they had been abused by their parents. However, she changed her tune after it was discovered that her then-husband had been abusing her daughter who was 15. He turned himself over to police and took his own life shortly after.

Tammi reached out to Erik and, through letters, received support for what she was going through with her husband's suicide and daughter's abuse. According to Tammi, her daughter Talia adores Erik and loves to go visit him. Her other daughter, Lisa, has less of a relationship with her stepfather. Erik proposed to Tammi in 1999, and they had a jailhouse wedding.

So Erik has two stepdaughters through his wife. However, Talia has since posted on social media that she considers herself his real daughter rather than a stepdaughter.

Does Lyle Menendez have kids?

Lyle Menendez has actually gone through two marriages at this point. His first marriage started out very similarly to his brother's, through jail letter correspondence with a model named Anna Eriksson. Anna was intrigued by Lyle, and they formed a friendship.

But it blossomed into more, and Lyle married Anna in 1996. However, it wasn't meant to be and the duo split in 1997. Yet if you think it's long odds for a person in prison for killing their parents to find love once, just know that Lyle found it again in 2003.