Here's What Happened to the Millions the Menendez Brothers Were Set to Inherit

By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 25 2024, 11:37 a.m. ET

One of the most poignant scenes in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is when the Menendez brothers go on a shopping spree just days after killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. It was reported that Lyle bought three Rolex watches the day before his parents' funeral — and the brothers spent $700,000 within six months.

At the time of their death in 1989, Jose and Kitty were said to have a net worth of $14 million, including their Beverly Hills mansion, which recently sold for $17 million. So, did the Menendez brothers ever see any of their inheritance?

Source: MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

Due to a California law, the Menendez brothers did not inherit anything from their father's will.

While Jose and Kitty Menendez were extremely wealthy, Erik and Lyle's inheritance was not as high as expected. According to Lawyer Monthly, while their net worth was estimated at $14 million, after loans and other debts, it was actually closer to $5 million. This means Erik and Lyle would have received around $2 million each.

As for Erik and Lyle's infamous shopping spree, it was mostly funded by Jose's life insurance policy valued at $650,000. Add into the mix, the $1.5 million the brothers incurred with legal fees, not much was left. In the end, the brothers were left with a house in Calabasas, a condominium in New Jersey, some jewelry and furniture, and $651,948 in cash.

Source: MEGA

However, following their convictions in 1996, the brothers did not receive anything from the estate due to the California Slayer Statute which states: "A person who feloniously and intentionally kills the decedent is not entitled to any of the following:(1) Any property, interest, or benefit under a will of the decedent, or a trust created by or for the benefit of the decedent or in which the decedent has an interest, including any general or special power of appointment conferred by the will or trust on the killer and any nomination of the killer as executor, trustee, guardian, or conservator or custodian made by the will or trust.(2) Any property of the decedent by intestate succession."

The Menendez brothers are adamant they did not kill their parents for their money.

While it may seem like money was the primary motive for Lyle and Erik, the brothers have vehemently denied they murdered their parents for their inheritance. "Two kids don't commit this crime for money," Erik said in The Menendez Brothers Netflix documentary. "They're already going to get the money, they're the sole inheritors. They don't commit this crime for any reason other than something very, very wrong was happening in the family."

this netflix' documentary is destroying me and i'm not joking 💔 the world was so cruel to these boys that I don't even have words to describe it #themenendezbrothers pic.twitter.com/RopRX4u8TG — l̶i̶m̶a̶ ̶☆ margaret qualley's pr manager (@favdickinson) October 8, 2024