We Might Finally See the End of Lexy in SyFy's 'Chucky,' but Who Does the Deed?

Jake is invited to a Halloween party thrown by Oliver (Avery Estevez) but is going to skip it until he sees Chucky is missing. Despite the fact that Lexy has been nothing but relentlessly awful to Jake, he still goes to the party to make sure Chucky doesn't kill her.

Lexy's sister Caroline is irrationally thinking about Chucky, to the point where Lexy swallows her pride by going over to Jake's so she can apologize and possibly get Chucky from him.

Jake says no and is then mercilessly teased by Chucky for being weak. Sadly, Jake then drops Chucky off at Lexy's so he can kill her.