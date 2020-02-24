We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: ABC

Hold Your Breath! 'The Rookie' Finally Reveals Lucy Chen's Fate After Major Cliffhanger

During an 11-week hiatus, audiences were left questioning the fate of Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neill) on the procedural drama The Rookie. The major cliffhanger saw Lucy drugged and thrown into the trunk of a car by her date Caleb (Michael Cassidy).

“It’s super intense, obviously,” showrunner Alexi Hawley dished to TVLine. “The cliffhanger left you in a really powerful place, and from here on it’s a roller coaster ride. It’s also very emotional.” Well, fans (including us) anxiously held our breathe as we waited to find out if Lucy would make it out alive. 