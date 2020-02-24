Hold Your Breath! 'The Rookie' Finally Reveals Lucy Chen's Fate After Major Cliffhanger

In a heart-pounding episode, the team was able to track down Lucy's whereabouts at Caleb's hideout and discovered that she was buried underground in an oil barrel. After suffering from lack of oxygen, Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) is forced to administer CPR to revive his colleague who is currently unconscious.

Thankfully, Lucy finally comes to and is recovering in the hospital under the watchful eye of Tim. We can't possibly 'ship them even more than we already do!