Can 'Americas Got Talent's Simon Cowell Sing? Fans Are Curious A reality competition mainstay, Simon Cowell has long been the deciding factor in the hopes and dreams of aspiring stars everywhere in everything from 'American Idol' to 'The X Factor', but can he sing? By Olivia Hebert Jul. 25 2023, Published 10:59 p.m. ET

A reality competition mainstay, Simon Cowell has long been the deciding factor in the hopes and dreams of aspiring stars everywhere in everything from American Idol to The X Factor, but can he sing? As both the founder of the Got Talent and X Factor franchises and the and sole owner of Syco Records, Simon has been a formidable force in entertainment for the past two decades. Find out more about the iconic reality TV judge here.

Can Simon Cowell sing?

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around Simon, primarily calling into question his ability to sing. Although, he rarely shows off his singing voice. Nicknamed Mr. Nasty, last year, Simon Cowell sang on America's Got Talent in 2022. Simon Cowell was shocked to see himself singing on the grand stage for the first time on the second episode of the current 17th season of the US talent show.

Way back in 1982, Cowell performed as a character named Wonderdog, who had a song called “Ruff Mix.” Because the actor didn’t show up, Cowell put on the suit and portrayed the singing canine. We’re pretty sure that’s not actually the music mogul barking on the track, but he showed off some nice stage presence.

Simon also sang a rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" in the end credits of Shrek 2 for "Far Far Far Away Idol."

Why is Simon Cowell an expert?

Simon Cowell found success in the '80s and '90s as a record producer, talent agent, and consultant in the UK music industry. Cowell came to public prominence in 2001 as a judge on Pop Idol, a talent television show. Then he went on to start The X Factor in 2004 and Got Talent in 2006, these went on to be some of the most successful reality franchises in the world.

Simon is known for making blunt and controversial comments as a television music and talent show judge, including insults and wisecracks about contestants and their singing abilities. He quickly became a pop culture fixture. He combines activities in both the television and music industries. He signed big acts like Kelly Clarkson, One Direction, Little Mix, Fifth Harmony, Labrinth, Leona Lewis, and Olly Murs.