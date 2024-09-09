Home > Viral News > Trending Talking Dog Tells Delivery Workers to Get out of His House, Leaving Them Shocked, Laughing "I think they were low key hurt by what he said." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 9 2024, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: X | @doodleboybax

Baxter (@doodleboybax) is a TikTok pup who's had his button pressing exploits uploaded to the popular social media platform before. His owner appears to have taught him, like other folks have done with their pets online, on how to effectively communicate with them by hitting "talking" buttons. Once pressed, these buttons issue a phrase that can cue the owner on what they want.

The video begins by showing footage of some delivery workers standing in the social media user's home. They appear to be putting together some furniture. "Having a talking dog is all fun and games until he embarrasses you in front of strangers," the TikToker narrates. "Keep watching to see what I mean."

The clip then transitions to them putting the table face down on the floor as they affix more pieces to the object. "We had some delivery guys in the house today setting up some furniture who seemed to hit it off with Baxter."

She added that the employees seemed to "find his button pressing amusing." The button pressing that the TikTok user is referring to are the buttons that she's set up inside of her home, which the dog uses to communicate with people.

Each button that Baxter presses has a pre-set voice command that the pup them uses to converse with different people in her home. In the one example she shows in her clip, Baxter hits the "water" button, which lets those around him know he is thirsty and would like something to drink.

"You want some water baby?" she can be heard asking Baxter, who then walks out of the living room as his request is acknowledged. A man can be heard asking, off-camera, what the dog requested. "What'd he say?"

The homeowner explains to the employee that her dog was asking for water, which seemed to impress the employee who was tasked with assembling furniture. However, Baxter wasn't done communicating. He found the "leave" button and tapped that, seemingly indicating that he thought the workers inside of his home had overstayed their welcome.

"Leave, human, bye," Baxter presses sequentially, which prompts a reaction not just from Baxter's owners, but the workers who begin laughing. "I thought he liked me," one says while another laughs at what they just heard. "I'm set," one of the workers quips, "The customer's always right, right?" the worker says, stating that they would take Baxter's recommendation they skedaddle as a sign to leave.

"I will forever think about this, I swear," the other worker says, laughing at the situation. "That's the first dog to ever tell me to get out. And you know what he said. There's no interpretation there, you know what I mean?" another employee says as they share in laughter.

"Flat out. There's no taking it back either. Dog told me to get out. I'm still not over it. That dog sure knows how to press buttons, hmm," one of the worker's joked, still talking about the situation, before the video ultimately closes out.

Judging from the caption left by Baxter's owner appended to her video, she seemed a bit embarrassed by the manner in which her puppy spoke to her house guests. "I don’t know why Baxter wants to act like he ain’t got any home training when we got strangers in the house."

It seems that one of the delivery workers saw Baxter's video online, which featured him inside the TikToker's home. He said that he was left still shaken for being told to scram by the woman's dog. "For anyone asking. Yes I’m still very hurt!!" he wrote.

Another user on the application joked: "Need a sign. 'Beware of dog: He won't harm you but he will hurt your feelings.'" Someone else replied that they, too, would've been left hurt: "The tears that would fall cause I would have thought we were besties."