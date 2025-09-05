Donna Adelson Sobs in Court After Hearing Her Guilty Verdict — When Will She Be Sentenced? "For 11 years, we have been forced to a life filled with unimaginable pain and heartbreak.' By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 5 2025, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Tallahassee Democrat

In July 2014, Dan Markel was fatally shot outside of his home in Tallahassee, Fla. The 41-year-old law professor at Florida State University College of Law was in the middle of a custody battle with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, who wanted to move their children closer to family. Wendi's mother, Donna Adelson, was furious at her son-in-law for standing in the way.

In 2023, Donna's son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder. Three other individuals were also found guilty in the murder-for-hire killing of Markel. Two years after her son was sent to prison, Donna was convicted of the same charges. Here's what we know about her sentencing date.

When is Donna Adelson's sentencing date?

According to CNN, Judge Stephen Everett said sentencing would come "at a later date" but scheduled a case management hearing for Oct. 14, 2025. Upon hearing the verdict read aloud by the jury foreman, Donna shouted, "Oh!" before she began shaking uncontrollably while sobbing. The jury was briefly dismissed by Judge Everett so Donna could pull herself together. "While this was not the outcome I’m sure that you desire, there will not be any further outbursts in front of the jury," he said.

Donna faces a sentence of life in prison, which is what her son is currently serving for the same crimes. Markel's mother, Ruth Markel, gave a moving impact statement following the verdict, saying her family has lost a treasure. "For 11 years, we have been forced to a life filled with unimaginable pain and heartbreak," said Ruth.