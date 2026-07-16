Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy Led an Absolutely Star-Studded Weekend at Circa Las Vegas If you want it all under one roof, though, Circa Las Vegas is making a pretty strong case for itself. By Reese Watson Updated July 16 2026, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: Circa

Fight weekend in Vegas hits different, and honestly? There's no better way to soak it in than with a killer steak and even better company. If you're downtown, there's really only one spot everyone keeps talking about: Barry's Downtown Prime at Circa Las Vegas on Fremont Street. Under that glowing canopy, this is where the celebrity sightings just keep coming.

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Donnie & Jenny Are Back at Their Favorite Restaurant

At this point, it's basically canon: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's favorite restaurant on the planet is Barry's inside Circa. They pop in every chance they get, and this time they brought a very special plus-one — NKOTB's own Jordan Knight. The trio hit the red carpet for photos before settling in for dinner, and naturally, Jenny documented the whole thing for her fans on Instagram. Her last two Reels from the restaurant have already racked up over 2 million views combined. Planning your own trip? Do yourself a favor and order what Donnie always gets: the Oreo Ice Cream Pie.

Source: Circa

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These Stars Made Circa Their Personal Playground

The Barry's guest list kept getting better. A chunk of the cast from Taylor Sheridan's Lioness rolled through for dinner, including LaMonica Garrett (fresh off his Man of War movie premiere), Thad Luckinbill, Austin Hebert, and James Jordan, who fans will recognize from both Lioness and Landman. After they ate, Circa exec Richard Wilk personally walked them up to the Legacy Club for photos with the Vegas skyline behind them. Certified superstar evening, no notes.

Source: Circa

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The Content Was Worth Millions (Literally)

Over at the Lucky Box vending machine, TikTok and Instagram star (and former Air Force member) Justin "Danger" Nunley pulled a signed Fernando Mendoza jersey, because of course he did. Right before that, he'd been enjoying dinner at Barry's with his two kids alongside Ink Master Season 3 winner Joey Hamilton and his wife. Nunley's sitting at nearly 15 million followers across both platforms, so just imagine how many people were watching this unfold in real time.

Source: Circa

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When Two Downtown Legends Collide

Serial entrepreneur, VC, and social media powerhouse John Cerasani was caught filming his baccarat session in the high-limit room, then later spotted at Legacy Club posing with Circa's own CEO and owner, Derek Stevens. Cerasani's got over a million people tuned into his gambling content, and let's be honest, he's the kind of guy you clock the second he walks into a room.

Source: Circa

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The Crazy Girls Moment Nobody Saw Coming

If you had one day to spend at Circa, what would you even do first? Ellie Dempster, the first-ever female PowerSlap champion belt holder, has an idea. She was on property getting interviewed by Francia James (16 million-plus followers, no big deal), and afterward the two struck a pose with the iconic Crazy Girls statue outside the Legacy Club. The video they posted has already crossed 1.5 million views. Post-interview, they refueled at Victory Burger & Wings in the sportsbook, obviously.