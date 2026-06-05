Donnie Wahlberg, Thor, and Joe Montana All Ended Up at the Same Hotspot In Downtown Las Vegas Someone get us a reservation. By Distractify Staff Published June 5 2026, 7:03 p.m. ET Source: Circa

Vegas in the summer is genuinely unhinged in the best possible way, and apparently, every celebrity with good taste has the same idea — head straight to Barry's Downtown Prime at Circa Las Vegas and never look back.

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Wait, Donnie Wahlberg and Jordan Knight Walked a Red Carpet Together?

Yes, really. Donnie Wahlberg, whom you absolutely know from Blue Bloods, decided that before he and fellow NKOTB member Jordan Knight hit the AMAs red carpet, they were making a pit stop at Barry's. And honestly, that is the most reasonable pre-award show decision we have ever heard. Donnie is basically the unofficial ambassador of this place at this point — he recommends it to everyone, and his go-to endorsement is the Oreo Ice Cream Pie. We are not arguing with him. We are ordering it immediately.

Joe Montana Just Casually Hanging Out in a Wine Room

Two days before the NKOTB reunion dinner, NFL legend Joe Montana strolled in like it was nothing, because for him, it kind of is. Joe and Chef Barry are actual friends, which explains why this is not even close to his first visit. The wine room photo they took together is giving old friends catching up energy, and we are very much here for it.

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Source: Circa

Thor Walked Into Barry's and Honestly the Restaurant Should Put Up a Plaque

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson — The Mountain from Game of Thrones, world's strongest man, a literal giant of a human — tried Barry's for the first time, and we need everyone to understand how big a deal that is. He brought his wife, Kelsey, fitness influencer Jason Poston, and his wife, Sheena, plus Sebastian Oreb and Dinny J, and they basically turned dinner into an event. They also toured Stadium Swim and the Legacy Club rooftop, where the view from 60 floors up apparently blew everyone away, as it should. Have you seen Las Vegas from up there? It is not something you forget.

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Source: Circa

TikTok's Biggest Power Players Found Their Vegas Spot and It Tracks Completely

Fresh off a trip to TikTok headquarters — as one does — Nicholas Wolfs of Perfect Society, one of TikTok's top 10 creator agencies, rolled up to Circa with his fiancée Kaitlyn and co-owners Nick Young and Chetty Tok. They linked up with Circa CEO Derek Stevens and COO David Rosborough for a photo at the iconic Vegas Vickie's. Honestly, the whole thing feels like the beginning of a very exciting partnership. With thousands of creators in its network, Perfect Society just found its Vegas headquarters, and we called it first.

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Source: Circa