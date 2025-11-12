Wife of Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye Goes Viral for TikTok Cooking Skills Drake and Ann Maye are recent newlyweds and childhood sweethearts. By Danielle Jennings Updated Nov. 12 2025, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram: @drake.maye

The significant others of professional athletes can often make headlines just like their partners. Ann Maye, the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, recently went viral due to her cooking skills and quickly trended on TikTok.

Find out what she cooked that had social media users tuned in and if there are more culinary videos to come, as she supports her husband during football season.

Drake Maye’s wife goes viral on TikTok for cooking.

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, Ann posted a video on TikTok of her baking a seasonal spiced apple cider donut loaf, and fans quickly showed love to her showcasing her skills in the kitchen. To date, the video has been viewed over 285,000 times and racked up hundreds of comments.

However, that wasn't the only culinary delight that pulled social media users in, as back in October, Ann shared her recipe for apple cinnamon oat crumble bars. That video currently has over 225,000 views and a wave of supportive comments.

Drake and Ann are recent newlyweds who tied the knot in 2025.

In June 2025, Drake and Ann, who were childhood sweethearts, officially got married in an outdoor ceremony amongst their family and friends. Drake initially proposed to Ann in January 2025 after completing his NFL rookie season. The couple shared a look at their nuptials via a joint Instagram post featuring a series of snapshots from their big day.

Per People, Drake and Ann’s love story dates back to their middle school days. They began dating at 12 years old and throughout high school, and also when Drake embarked on his college football career at the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

In October 2025, Drake opened up about the immense pressure of following in the footsteps of former legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In an interview with former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski, the young star discussed his high-level expectations. "Just trying to be myself. Don't try to be the Greatest of All Time. I think the biggest thing is, I just respect it. Respect what he did for the game,” Drake said of Tom Brady.

“Watching the old tape is one of my favorite things to do,” he continued. “Do a little Gronk pass, or hitting the seam down the middle. I was sitting there watching the Hall of Fame speech last year, [with Brady] talking about, 'No shortcuts.' Just trying to pull what I can from him and appreciate his greatness."

Drake also credited the Patriots coaching for the team’s impressive performance so far this season. "Coach [Mike] Vrabel — just the tone he's set every day in this building. There's no days off," he said.