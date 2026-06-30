‘DWTS’ Alums Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Tear Up Over Major Family Decision 'The Dancing With the Stars' couple bid a tearful goodbye to LA, saying that the move, with all the obstacles on the way, was 'worth it'. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 30 2026, 7:22 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Dancing With the Stars alums Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have left Los Angeles, California, for Florida, relocating with their three sons after 16 years in the city.

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Murgatroyd, 39, and Chmerkovskiy, 46, documented their move in a YouTube video posted Monday, showing themselves getting emotional as they looked at their empty Los Angeles home for the final time. The couple are parents to Shai, 9, Rio, 3, and Milan, 1, and have settled into a new home in Boca Raton.

"It's been a fun ride, LA. But we have to move on to new things, new life and new adventures, and make new memories," Murgatroyd said in the video.

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“Sometimes You Have to Leave What’s Comfortable…”

Murgatroyd also shared a message on Instagram reflecting on the difficulty of the move. “There are tears you don’t expect, goodbyes that hit harder than you imagined, and moments where you wonder if you’re making the right decision,” she wrote. “But sometimes you have to leave what’s comfortable to find what’s meant for you.”

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She added that despite the emotional toll, the move was "the best decision" for their family. "Our boys are so happy, our hearts are full, and we're incredibly grateful for this new chapter. Goodbye LA. Hello Florida." The family will now be relocating to Boca Rotan, as reported by Just Jared.

The move was not without complications. Murgatroyd said her eldest son Shai's bike was stolen, and she suspected it may have been connected to a woman experiencing homelessness whom the family had helped the day before.

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California continues to lose. Florida keeps winning. Peta & Maks making the move a lot of people wish they could. Renting the LA spot is the perfect hedge. — ZyDONNN😎🇵🇹 (@zydonnn) June 30, 2026

According to Murgatroyd, the woman said she was from Georgia and appeared to be in her 20s. The couple gave her food from their refrigerator and blankets. "We did have our garage door open, not at night, but for her to see what was in there," Murgatroyd said. "Obviously we closed it at night, but it's really s---ty."

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The couple's announcement drew an outpouring of support from their Dancing With the Stars community. Sharna Burgess commented, "Love you miss you and I love this for you and the fam. It looks good on you babe, coming to visit soon!"

Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, "Bravo for bravery. New beginnings… it takes so much courage to move. I'm inspired!" Jenna Johnson, who is married to Chmerkovskiy's brother and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, wrote, "I'm liking this post but crying while doing so! Miss you already." Other former contestants, including Candace Cameron Bure, Rumer Willis and Teresa Giudice, also sent well wishes.