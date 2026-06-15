‘Ellen Show’ Alum Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her Third Child at 23 Sophia Grace revealed she's adding another little one to her growing family, just over a year after welcoming daughter Athena. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 15 2026, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealsophiagrace

Sophia Grace announced she is pregnant with her third child at 23. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show guest shared the news on Instagram. Fans responded positively to the announcement.

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Sophia wrote on Instagram, “We are so excited to meet you." The post also included her eldest, three-year-old River, and her current youngest, 18-month-old Athena, holding an ultrasound in a separate video posted to the same carousel.

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Sophia Grace's Rise to Fame After Dancing on 'The Ellen Show'

Grace rose to fame after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a child, where she danced to Nicki Minaj's Super Bass.

Source: MEGA

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Grace has shared her children publicly on social media, while the father has stayed largely out of the public eye.

She told E! News, “I would be completely happy to share him, and I would be completely happy for him to be in my videos. But I feel like when he’s confident enough to be in them, then maybe we could do that and it’ll be really fun.”

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Sophia Grace Doesn't Regret Having Children Young

Grace kept her first pregnancy private and has since spoken about becoming a young mother.

Sophia Grace announces she’s pregnant, expecting her third child.



You’re wondering who Sophia Grace is ?



She became famous in 2011 when a video of her and her cousin Rosie McClelland singing and rapping Super Bass by Nicki Minaj went viral on YouTube. Their popularity led to… pic.twitter.com/SIoaRMvFmc — Tha Real Guy (@ayomiposi1801) June 14, 2026

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She said, “I was quite young when I had River. I was 19, which I do feel like is quite young. I don’t regret, like, doing anything because I’m quite happy with where I am now. When I had Athena, I was 21, which is a bit older.” The announcement drew both support and criticism online. The post drew criticism from some commenters alongside messages of support.

One comment under her post read, "I’m gonna hold your hand when I say this—slow down. Birth control isn’t illegal anymore." Another one stated, "Idk, I feel like, girls these days have babies just so they can keep their content rolling. Not saying that’s the only reason, but I feel like it’s a big part of it." A third read, " Do you genuinely have any other hobbies? 3 kids in and you’re barely 25."

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Supportive comments also appeared under the post with some users defending Grace against the criticism. One such comment read, "Imagine if being a mum is the best thing that’s happened to her… and here you all are degrading how she chooses to live her life because you couldn’t do it… next. Congratulations girl!!"