Epic Gamer Grandma Dies and Breaks Hearts Everywhere — What Was Her Cause of Death? Epic Gamer Grandma died on Dec. 21, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 24 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @epicgamergrandma4

The heartbroken fans of TikTok star Epic Gamer Grandma were saddened to learn that the popular granny figure passed away. The 78-year-old social media darling — whose first name is Agnes — died on Dec. 21, 2025, surrounded by her family in Scotland.

Article continues below advertisement

Agnes was extremely popular on TikTok and had more than 2.4 million followers on the platform. She had another 859,000 on Instagram, and the condolences flooded her social media pages upon the news of her death. As the gaming world processes Agnes's passing, folks want to know the cause of the beloved TikTok star's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans want to know Epic Gamer Grandma's cause of death.

Agnes's family did not share the cause of her death, but she suffered from tonsillitis, a stroke, and COVID-19 in the months before she died. The family announced her passing with a post on Instagram on Dec. 23. "It is with an incredible amount of pain that tonight I must announce that Agnes, our epic gamer grandma, passed away peacefully at 9:20 am on Sunday, [the] 21st December 2025, holding the hand of her daughter, Pauline. She left this world the way she lived in it: surrounded by love."

The post went on to note that they are heartbroken yet "incredibly proud" of Agnes. "Proud of the woman she was long before anyone knew her online," it continued. "Proud of the mum and grandma who held our family together, and proud of the way she spent her later years proving that life does not end at a certain age, it only changes shape for most of her life. Agnes was not 'an influencer.' She was a daughter, a sister, a mum, a grandma, a neighbour, a friend."

Article continues below advertisement

The post went on to add that Agnes became "Scotland's biggest elderly creator," and people worldwide began calling her "Epic Gamer Grandma." "Her L-EGG-ACY leaves a permanent mark on our world. in the forms of: every older person who saw her and realised it's not 'too late' to try something new. Every younger person who looked at her and thought, 'age really is just a number.' Every family who watched her together and found a little bit of light on a dark day."

Article continues below advertisement

The post also thanked the gaming community for giving Agnes "a second family." "Thank you for giving her a second family online. Thank you for making her feel seen, valued, and celebrated in a world that often forgets people her age," the post continued. "She mattered to us, to you, and to so many more than she ever realized. Rest peacefully, nana. mum. grandma. Epic wasn't just a nickname, it was a title. Epic Gamer Grandma forever."