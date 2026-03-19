Erase Credit Expands Beyond Hollywood, Bringing Elite Services to Business Owners and Homebuyers Nationwide Erase works with these clients to analyze their credit reports, identify errors or outdated negative items, and dispute inaccuracies directly with creditors and the major credit bureaus. By Reese Watson Published March 19 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Erase.LA

For nearly two decades, a discreet Los Angeles based advisory firm quietly built a reputation as one of the most trusted credit repair services for celebrities, high profile executives, and influential public figures. Today, that same firm, Erase Credit, is opening its doors to the broader public, bringing its once private services to entrepreneurs, homeowners, and individuals across California and soon the entire United States.

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Founded in West Hollywood, Erase began as a specialized financial advisory group focused on credit restructuring, planning, and education. The company built its reputation working with elite clientele, including celebrities, athletes, real estate professionals, and entertainment industry figures who required discretion and expertise when addressing complex credit issues.

Now the company is entering a new chapter, expanding its services beyond the entertainment world and positioning itself as one of California’s leading credit repair agencies.

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From Private Celebrity Clients to the Public

For years, Erase operated quietly behind the scenes, helping high profile individuals restore and optimize their credit profiles. Their client list reportedly includes Hollywood actors, Grammy winning musicians, reality television personalities, and major real estate brokers.

What made Erase unique in those early years was its personalized advisory approach. Rather than offering generic dispute letters or automated credit repair systems, the firm developed tailored credit restructuring plans for each client. Today, that same approach is being made available to the public.

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The company’s leadership says the decision to expand came from a growing realization that entrepreneurs and everyday consumers face the same credit challenges that once affected their celebrity clients.

“We believe everyone deserves access to quality credit repair services,” the company states, emphasizing its mission to help individuals regain financial freedom and rebuild their credit profiles.

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Helping Entrepreneurs Unlock Business Credit

One of the fastest growing segments of Erase’s new client base is business owners. Many entrepreneurs discover that their personal credit profile plays a major role in their ability to secure funding, obtain business credit lines, and qualify for loans.

Erase works with these clients to analyze their credit reports, identify errors or outdated negative items, and dispute inaccuracies directly with creditors and the major credit bureaus. The goal is not only to improve a client’s credit score but to strategically position them for larger financial opportunities.

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For business owners, that can mean access to higher credit limits, better lending terms, and the ability to secure capital for expansion.

Supporting Homebuyers and Refinancing Opportunities

Another major focus for Erase is the real estate market. Mortgage approvals and refinancing terms are heavily influenced by credit scores, making credit repair a critical step for many buyers preparing to enter the housing market. Through detailed credit report analysis and dispute strategies, the firm helps clients remove inaccurate or outdated items that may be dragging down their scores.

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Improving credit can open the door to: • Lower mortgage interest rates • Approval for home loans • Better refinancing terms • Increased borrowing power For homeowners, even a modest credit improvement can translate into thousands of dollars saved over the life of a loan.

A Strategic Credit Rebuild Process

Erase’s process begins with a deep analysis of a client’s credit profile across the three major credit bureaus. From there, the company creates a customized action plan designed to repair negative items and build stronger credit habits moving forward.

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Services often include: • Credit report analysis • Disputing inaccurate or outdated negative items • Credit counseling and financial strategy • Long term credit rebuilding plans According to the company, some clients begin seeing improvements in as little as a few months depending on the complexity of their credit history.

Expanding Nationally

With over 18 years of experience and thousands of clients served, Erase is now preparing to scale its services nationwide. The expansion comes at a time when many Americans are struggling with rising debt, higher interest rates, and increasing difficulty accessing affordable credit.

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By bringing its boutique style advisory model to a larger audience, the firm hopes to help individuals and business owners regain control of their financial futures. The company’s message is simple: credit problems should not define someone’s financial potential.