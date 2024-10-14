Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Shocked the World After Divorce News Broke About Secret Wife Few celebrities manage to hide an entire marriage, especially for decades However, Fab managed exactly that. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 14 2024, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Milli Vanilli was one of the hottest music duos in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Made up of two men from Munich, Germany, the group quickly took the world by storm with hits like "Girl You Know It's True" and "Blame it On the Rain." But they're perhaps best known for "Baby Don't Forget My Number." The duo, Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus, were some of Hollywood's hottest stars for more than a decade, and some would stay still to this day, although Rob passed away in 1998.

Milli Vanilli lost a lot of their steam when it was revealed that they were lip-syncing to songs, and the duo became more of an icon of the past. Yet that didn't deter true fans, who weren't really there for the vocals anyway.

Fabrice, known as Fab, was considered one of the world's most eligible bachelors, and the fact that he stayed unmarried for decades gave generations of fans hope. Except, apparently, he wasn't unmarried. Fab married his wife in secret more than 20 years ago, and fans only found out about it in early 2024.

Fab Morvan married his wife in secret more than 20 years ago, apparently.

Until his wife of over 20 years blew the lid off the whole secret by filing for divorce. Kim Marlowe, Fab's ex-wife, claimed irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce in January of 2024. The couple apparently tied the knot back on December 3, 1998.

Although the shock of finding out that Hollywood's hottest bachelor was actually married for a quarter of a century is a large one, there may be an even bigger one lurking beneath it. Because Kim claims that she and her husband separated on January 2, 2024, just a few weeks before she filed for divorce. Yet Fab has been living the family life with another woman for years.

Meanwhile, Fab was having four kids with another woman.

Fab has been with his partner Tessa van der Steen for years. They have been very public about their relationship, although they never tied the knot. Which makes more sense, given what we now know about Fab's availability for marriage.

The couple lives together in Amsterdam and has four young children together. So the timing is certainly curious if Fab has been with his wife all this time while starting a life with Tessa.

Nonetheless, despite the divorce drama playing out earlier this year, things seem to be going well between Tessa, Fab, and their large young family.

Source: Instagram / @fabmilly_official Fab Morvan, his partner Tessa van der Steen, and their four children