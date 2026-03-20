Famous Faces Everywhere Inside Downtown Las Vegas Hotspot Barry's Prime Steakhouse While Barry’s is a great spot to see and be seen, stars and athletes alike know that there is no better place to fuel ahead of a big game or match. By Distractify Staff Published March 20 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a great place to experience a lot in a short amount of time. One minute you’re sipping cocktails by the pool, the next you could find yourself in one of the finest steakhouses in town surrounded by stars of all kinds. That is exactly what happened last weekend at Circa Resort & Casino on Fremont Street.

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Source: Circa Las Vegas

Nothing beats your first time…at Barry’s Downtown Prime. From the second you walk into Circa and take that escalator downstairs, beneath the glow of Vegas Vickie, the experience begins and you never want it to end. At least that's what apparently happened to Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. stars JD Pardo, Emilio Rivera, and Michael Irby. While they were in town, they called up Circa Executive Richard Wilk and secured a table. But the fun didn’t just end with dinner. From Chef Barry himself, the three actors got a special tour of the kitchen, and according to Rivera’s social media he even tried his hand at cooking his own steak. Since that evening, the post has garnered views from hundreds of thousands of people. All the athletes in that night were excited to meet and take photos with the actors.

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Mark Davis was in at Barry’s for dinner that same night. What better place to fuel up during an intense draft/off-season for the Las Vegas Raiders Owner! No surprise though, as it is known that this is a regular spot for him.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

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Just as fast as the roulette wheel upstairs was spinning, the tables kept coming in at Barry’s. Word got around that after commentating the UFC matches on Saturday night, UFC icon and actor Michael Bisping decided to treat his younger brother to his first steak prepared by Chef Barry. What a special way to end an intense evening at UFC APEX.

While Barry’s is a great spot to see and be seen, stars and athletes alike know that there is no better place to fuel ahead of a big game or match. Which is probably why Francis Ngannou stopped in for dinner as he gets ready for MVP’s MMA Triple Headliner match in May. Well, that, and also to say hi to his friend and Barry’s co-owner Yasmine Lyoubi. This city really is full of all kinds of connections.

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Source: Circa Las Vegas

Popular influencer Kendra Lust was seen taking photos with fans ahead of sitting down for dinner with family and friends; she was also seen after dinner posing on the Barry's famous red carpet. Former, Sacramento Kings point guard and current head coach for California State University, Sacramento, Mike Bibby was also spotted dining with friends and family as well as posing with the actors JD, Emilio and Michael.

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Source: Circa Las Vegas

Of course, with all of these big names under one roof for an extended period of time, what better way to commemorate the evening than for Chef Barry himself to wrangle everyone in for a group photo for the ages? That and an Oreo Ice Cream Pie sounds like heaven. It is also worth notating that the night before all of this, former NBA champion Paul Pierce was seen eating dinner and posing in the kitchen with Chef Barry.

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Source: Circa Las Vegas